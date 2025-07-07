Full english

A brand new study from Wild Packs American Summer Camp has found that Cardiff Airport is home to one of the cheapest pre-flight Full English breakfasts in the UK, costing a mere £8.99.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Full English is available from Tap & Brew Craft Beer and Kitchen, which also offers one of the cheapest options for a pre-flight hot meal in the UK (an ‘Underdog’ costing £9.99), according to the same research. However, you will have to pay a bit more for a breakfast sandwich, with the cheapest option (£8.29) available at Y Castell.

The study, which analysed menus at 148 restaurants or bars across every major UK airport, was inspired by the fact that despite two-thirds of travellers went over budget on their last holiday by £154, 75%of Brits still can’t resist paying for a breakfast pint before their flight. In fact, another 27% of Brits say a full English breakfast is their go-to airport meal.

Cheapest Pint by Airport

Airport Restaurant/Pub Pint (£) Alcohol Brand London Stansted The Windmill £5.20 Bud Light London Heathrow Wetherspoons £5.20 Bud Light Birmingham International Wetherspoons £5.20 Bud Light Edinburgh The Sir Walter Scott £5.20 Bud Light London Gatwick The Red Lion £5.20 Bud Light Glasgow Tennent’s Pier Bar £6.25 Tennent’s Lager London City Hithes London Bar and Eatery £6.95 Heineken Liverpool John Lennon Sable & Co £6.99 Heineken London Luton Nolito £7.15 Stella Artois Manchester Lion and Antelope £6.15 Carlsberg Newcastle International Quaystone Bar and Kitchen £7.39 Heineken

Cheapest Full English by Airport

Airport Restaurant/Pub Full English (£) London Heathrow Leon £6.29 London Stansted Leon £6.29 Edinburgh Black Sheep Coffee £7.39 London Luton Benito’s £7.50 Cardiff Tap & Brew Craft Beer and Kitchen £8.99 Birmingham Wetherspoons £9.60 London Gatwick The Beehive / Flying Horse / Red Lion £9.60 Glasgow Frankie & Benny’s £10.60 Manchester Pasta Evangelist £11 Newcastle International Quaystone Bar and Kitchen £14.49 London City Hithes London Bar and Eatery £15.5 Liverpool John Lennon Monty’s £16.95

Cheapest Breakfast Sandwich by Airport

Airport Restaurant/Pub Sandwich (£) London Heathrow Leon £3.95 London Stansted AN& £4.50 London Luton Chaiiwala £4.95 Birmingham International Chaiiwala £4.95 Edinburgh Barburrito £4.95 London Gatwick Giraffe £5.50 London City Soul & Grain £5.50 Glasgow Tennent’s Pier Bar £5.75 Manchester The Nook £5.99 Newcastle International Tap and Brew £7.50 Cardiff Y Castell £8.29 Liverpool John Lennon Sable & Co £8.50

Cheapest Hot Meal by Airport

Airport Vendor Menu Item Price Manchester Greggs Ham and Cheese Toastie £4.45 London Gatwick Greggs Ham and Cheese Toastie £4.45 London Luton Black Street Coffee Cheese Toastie £4.49 London Stansted AN& Tarka Beans Toasty £4.80 Birmingham International Chaiiwala Butter Chicken Roti £4.95 Edinburgh Barburrito Classic Nachos £5.90 Glasgow Tennent’s Pier Bar Soup of the Day £6.50 Newcastle International Tap and Brew Cheese and Egg Stotie £8.50 Cardiff Tap and Brew Craft Beer and Kitchen Underdog £9.99 Liverpool John Lennon Tap & Brew Mac and Cheese £12.95

Methodology

The team at Wild Packs researched 148 UK airport restaurants and pubs to find the publicly available best-value options for a pint, full English breakfast, breakfast sandwich and hot menu item.

Prices were collected from live online menus where available, contacting venues individually via phone, and focused on dishes/beverages Brits are most likely to purchase while waiting for a flight.

A full price breakdown of each airport restaurant or pub is available upon request.