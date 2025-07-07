Cardiff Airport ranked amongst the cheapest for a pre-flight Full English, according to new study

A brand new study from Wild Packs American Summer Camp has found that Cardiff Airport is home to one of the cheapest pre-flight Full English breakfasts in the UK, costing a mere £8.99.

The Full English is available from Tap & Brew Craft Beer and Kitchen, which also offers one of the cheapest options for a pre-flight hot meal in the UK (an ‘Underdog’ costing £9.99), according to the same research. However, you will have to pay a bit more for a breakfast sandwich, with the cheapest option (£8.29) available at Y Castell.

The study, which analysed menus at 148 restaurants or bars across every major UK airport, was inspired by the fact that despite two-thirds of travellers went over budget on their last holiday by £154, 75%of Brits still can’t resist paying for a breakfast pint before their flight. In fact, another 27% of Brits say a full English breakfast is their go-to airport meal.

Cheapest Pint by Airport

Airport Restaurant/Pub Pint (£) Alcohol Brand
London Stansted The Windmill £5.20 Bud Light
London Heathrow Wetherspoons £5.20 Bud Light
Birmingham International Wetherspoons £5.20 Bud Light
Edinburgh The Sir Walter Scott £5.20 Bud Light
London Gatwick The Red Lion £5.20 Bud Light
Glasgow Tennent’s Pier Bar £6.25 Tennent’s Lager
London City Hithes London Bar and Eatery £6.95 Heineken
Liverpool John Lennon Sable & Co £6.99 Heineken
London Luton Nolito £7.15 Stella Artois
Manchester Lion and Antelope £6.15 Carlsberg
Newcastle International Quaystone Bar and Kitchen £7.39 Heineken

Cheapest Full English by Airport

Airport Restaurant/Pub Full English (£)
London Heathrow Leon £6.29
London Stansted Leon £6.29
Edinburgh Black Sheep Coffee £7.39
London Luton Benito’s £7.50
Cardiff Tap & Brew Craft Beer and Kitchen £8.99
Birmingham Wetherspoons £9.60
London Gatwick The Beehive / Flying Horse / Red Lion £9.60
Glasgow Frankie & Benny’s £10.60
Manchester Pasta Evangelist £11
Newcastle International Quaystone Bar and Kitchen £14.49
London City Hithes London Bar and Eatery £15.5
Liverpool John Lennon Monty’s £16.95

Cheapest Breakfast Sandwich by Airport

Airport Restaurant/Pub Sandwich (£)
London Heathrow Leon £3.95
London Stansted AN& £4.50
London Luton Chaiiwala £4.95
Birmingham International Chaiiwala £4.95
Edinburgh Barburrito £4.95
London Gatwick Giraffe £5.50
London City Soul & Grain £5.50
Glasgow Tennent’s Pier Bar £5.75
Manchester The Nook £5.99
Newcastle International Tap and Brew £7.50
Cardiff Y Castell £8.29
Liverpool John Lennon Sable & Co £8.50

Cheapest Hot Meal by Airport

Airport Vendor Menu Item Price
Manchester Greggs Ham and Cheese Toastie £4.45
London Gatwick Greggs Ham and Cheese Toastie £4.45
London Luton Black Street Coffee Cheese Toastie £4.49
London Stansted AN& Tarka Beans Toasty £4.80
Birmingham International Chaiiwala Butter Chicken Roti £4.95
Edinburgh Barburrito Classic Nachos £5.90
Glasgow Tennent’s Pier Bar Soup of the Day £6.50
Newcastle International Tap and Brew Cheese and Egg Stotie £8.50
Cardiff Tap and Brew Craft Beer and Kitchen Underdog £9.99
Liverpool John Lennon Tap & Brew Mac and Cheese £12.95

Methodology

  • The team at Wild Packs researched 148 UK airport restaurants and pubs to find the publicly available best-value options for a pint, full English breakfast, breakfast sandwich and hot menu item.
  • Prices were collected from live online menus where available, contacting venues individually via phone, and focused on dishes/beverages Brits are most likely to purchase while waiting for a flight.
  • A full price breakdown of each airport restaurant or pub is available upon request.
