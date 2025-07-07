A brand new study from Wild Packs American Summer Camp has found that Cardiff Airport is home to one of the cheapest pre-flight Full English breakfasts in the UK, costing a mere £8.99.
The Full English is available from Tap & Brew Craft Beer and Kitchen, which also offers one of the cheapest options for a pre-flight hot meal in the UK (an ‘Underdog’ costing £9.99), according to the same research. However, you will have to pay a bit more for a breakfast sandwich, with the cheapest option (£8.29) available at Y Castell.
The study, which analysed menus at
148 restaurants or bars across every major UK airport, was inspired by the fact that despite two-thirds of travellers went over budget on their last holiday by , £154 75% of Brits still can’t resist paying for a breakfast pint before their flight. In fact, another 27% of Brits say a full English breakfast is their go-to airport meal. Cheapest Pint by Airport
Airport Restaurant/Pub Pint (£) Alcohol Brand London Stansted The Windmill £5.20 Bud Light London Heathrow Wetherspoons £5.20 Bud Light Birmingham International Wetherspoons £5.20 Bud Light Edinburgh The Sir Walter Scott £5.20 Bud Light London Gatwick The Red Lion £5.20 Bud Light Glasgow Tennent’s Pier Bar £6.25 Tennent’s Lager London City Hithes London Bar and Eatery £6.95 Heineken Liverpool John Lennon Sable & Co £6.99 Heineken London Luton Nolito £7.15 Stella Artois Manchester Lion and Antelope £6.15 Carlsberg Newcastle International Quaystone Bar and Kitchen £7.39 Heineken Cheapest Full English by Airport
Airport Restaurant/Pub Full English (£) London Heathrow Leon £6.29 London Stansted Leon £6.29 Edinburgh Black Sheep Coffee £7.39 London Luton Benito’s £7.50 Cardiff Tap & Brew Craft Beer and Kitchen £8.99 Birmingham Wetherspoons £9.60 London Gatwick The Beehive / Flying Horse / Red Lion £9.60 Glasgow Frankie & Benny’s £10.60 Manchester Pasta Evangelist £11 Newcastle International Quaystone Bar and Kitchen £14.49 London City Hithes London Bar and Eatery £15.5 Liverpool John Lennon Monty’s £16.95 Cheapest Breakfast Sandwich by Airport
Airport Restaurant/Pub Sandwich (£) London Heathrow Leon £3.95 London Stansted AN& £4.50 London Luton Chaiiwala £4.95 Birmingham International Chaiiwala £4.95 Edinburgh Barburrito £4.95 London Gatwick Giraffe £5.50 London City Soul & Grain £5.50 Glasgow Tennent’s Pier Bar £5.75 Manchester The Nook £5.99 Newcastle International Tap and Brew £7.50 Cardiff Y Castell £8.29 Liverpool John Lennon Sable & Co £8.50 Cheapest Hot Meal by Airport
Airport Vendor Menu Item Price Manchester Greggs Ham and Cheese Toastie £4.45 London Gatwick Greggs Ham and Cheese Toastie £4.45 London Luton Black Street Coffee Cheese Toastie £4.49 London Stansted AN& Tarka Beans Toasty £4.80 Birmingham International Chaiiwala Butter Chicken Roti £4.95 Edinburgh Barburrito Classic Nachos £5.90 Glasgow Tennent’s Pier Bar Soup of the Day £6.50 Newcastle International Tap and Brew Cheese and Egg Stotie £8.50 Cardiff Tap and Brew Craft Beer and Kitchen Underdog £9.99 Liverpool John Lennon Tap & Brew Mac and Cheese £12.95 Methodology The team at Wild Packs researched 148 UK airport restaurants and pubs to find the publicly available best-value options for a pint, full English breakfast, breakfast sandwich and hot menu item. Prices were collected from live online menus where available, contacting venues individually via phone, and focused on dishes/beverages Brits are most likely to purchase while waiting for a flight. A full price breakdown of each airport restaurant or pub is available upon request. Continue Reading