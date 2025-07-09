Castle Dairies partners with Halen Môn for Welsh delight

Castle Dairies & Halen Mon Butters

Two iconic Welsh brands – Castle Dairies, the leading butter producer in Wales and Halen Môn, the world-renowned sea salt specialists – have teamed up to create a premium range of authentic, richly flavoured salted butters, available in both block and spreadable formats.

For over 60 years, Castle Dairies has been producing exceptional butter using traditional methods, earning a loyal following across Wales and beyond. As a family-run business, Castle Dairies is deeply committed to quality, sourcing only British cream exclusively from Red Tractor Assured farms, and using 100% UK-sourced natural ingredients. This ongoing dedication to supporting local agriculture and helping reduce food miles is part of the brand’s broader mission to champion sustainable, ethical farming.

Crafted solely with natural ingredients and free from additives, colourings and preservatives, the new butter range reflects Castle Dairies’ long-standing dedication to traditional butter-making, delivering pure, high quality and flavoursome butter made in the time-honoured way.

Castle Dairies salted Halen Mon block (250g) contains British butter, Halen Môn Sea Salt Crystals and Halen Môn Fine Salt to deliver a crunchy texture combined with the distinctive flavour of original hand-harvested sea salt.

Castle Dairies salted Halen Mon Spreadable pack (250g) combines British butter, British rapeseed oil, water and Halen Môn Sea Salt, to create a deliciously spreadable butter packed with flavour that can be used straight from the fridge.

Rebecca Ross, Brand Manager for Castle Dairies says: "At Castle Dairies, we're passionate about crafting real butter the traditional way - using established and respected methods passed down through generations. We're committed to using only the finest, natural, British ingredients, all responsibly sourced from trusted UK suppliers who share our values around sustainability and ethical farming. Partnering with Halen Môn is a natural fit - bringing together two artisan brands with a shared commitment to quality, innovation, and delivering something truly special to delight our customers”.

Jessica Lea-Wilson, Brand Director at Halen Môn commented: “We’re delighted to be working alongside Castle Dairies on their delicious new range with a pinch of Halen Môn. Castle Dairies shares our commitment to high quality and great taste - we couldn’t be more pleased to be adding a pinch of our hand-harvested sea salt to their latest products. Every product bearing our logo is a celebration of quality and these new Castle Dairies’ products are no exception.”

The launch, initially into Waitrose, is being supported by ongoing in-store promotions and a collection of recipe suggestions to inspire customers and encourage extended usage of the products.

Both the salted block and spreadable butter are suitable for vegetarian diets.

Castle Dairies Salted Halen Môn butter block RRP is £3.25, Salted Halen Môn Spreadable RRP is £3.