Celebrate the magic of Christmas with London’s best festive menu offerings

Th@51 Restaurant and Bar

From gastropub classics to contemporary Japanese cuisine, our curated list of top London festive menus and plates offers the perfect way to celebrate the season in style.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With December upon us, the Christmas season is in full swing, yet you might still be searching for the ideal spot to celebrate. Whether you're planning a festive gathering with family, a cheerful meal with friends, or a year-end celebration with colleagues, our selection of pubs and restaurants offer seasonal menus that have something for everyone.

The Wilmington Pub & Restaurant, Clerkenwell

The Wilmington, located in the centre of London, is the perfect space to celebrate this year’s festivities. As a listed 19th Century pub, its nostalgic feel combined with its delicious menu choices makes it an excellent option for any Christmas dinner or party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bishop

The Head Chef has crafted a bold festive set menu this year, featuring starters like Smoked Chicken & Oxspring Ham Terrine and warming Cauliflower soup, alongside hearty roasts with all the trimmings, including Turkey with Apricot Stuffing and Pigs in Blankets, and Beetroot, Balsamic Onion & Turnip Pie. The Wilmington has also introduced some incredibly festive and delicious desserts like their Red wine Poached Pear Pavlova, the Chocolate & Coconut Pavé, Passionfruit, Chocolate Soil, and a traditional Christmas Pudding with Brandy Butter Ice Cream.

Clap London, Knightsbridge

Nestled in the heart of Knightsbridge, CLAP London redefines festive dining with a contemporary Japanese twist. This fine-dining hotspot pairs exquisite cuisine with a high-energy ambience, creating a truly unforgettable holiday experience.

The festive set menus, starting at £80 per person, showcase standout dishes like Chilean Sea Bass, a stunning Nigiri and Sashimi selection, and a show-stopping festive dessert platter. For a premium experience, opt for the £185 menu featuring Black Truffle Salmon Teriyaki, Scallops with Foie Gras, and Wagyu Beef Rib-Eye.

The Wilmington Pub & Restaurant

After dinner, guests can extend their stay by visiting the rooftop terrace, and take in the view of London illuminated with Christmas lights. Sip on the festive Harmony cocktail, a luxurious blend of Hibiki Harmony, Licor 43, figs, and chocolate bitters, as you soak in the city’s holiday magic.

Th@51 Restaurant and Bar, Westminster

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taste the culinary delights of Christmas with a carefully curated Christmas set menu at TH@51. Available all day, every day, guests can indulge in a delectable array of flavours with two courses and two drinks for just £50! Select one small plate such as such as Hot Smoked Salmon and Ham Hock Terrine, and a large plate including Roasted Butterball Turkey and Brie and Pumpkin Pie.

Complete your meal with the exclusive Winter Wonders Cocktail menu, featuring expertly crafted drinks like the Candy Cane Cosmo, Winter Wonderland Whiskey Sour, and Peppermint Bliss. Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options ensure there’s a festive toast for everyone.

Clap London

The Bishop, East Dulwich

The Bishop has reopened its doors ahead of the festive season following an impressive six-figure renovation. Unveiled on November 6th, the revamped venue boasts chic furniture, warm lighting, and a stylish new aesthetic that elevates the ambience. A standout beer garden with a rooftop vibe adds to its charm, making it a cosy winter retreat for guests.

The revamped menu, curated by Head Chef Martin Scerbak, retains its pub classics for Christmas while also incorporating original creations, curated to surprise and delight. Highlights include vegan delights like Ssamjang Pulled Mushroom on sourdough crumpet and Roasted Squash & Chickpea Salad with charred onions. Seafood lovers can savour the Chalk Stream Smoked Trout, while bar snacks like Sesame Chicken Skewers and Truffle Cheese Straws offer perfect accompaniments to the pub’s inventive cocktails, including the Honey Espresso Martini and Aperol & Rhubarb Spritz.