Celebrity venues: These are the UK spots where you're most likely to spot stars

It turns out Brits don’t just follow their favourite celebrities on social media. They’re also rating their restaurants, pubs and hotels. Whether you’re into craft beer, countryside escapes or a wellness weekend, these star-powered venues offer more than just name recognition, as many are genuinely loved by the public.

A new study by the research team at TDM Agency has revealed which celebrity-owned hotspots in the UK are actually living up to the hype, based on the share of 'Excellent' ratings on Google Reviews. And while some big names shine, others are lagging behind, suggesting not all star ventures sparkle equally.

1. The Dreaming Retreat – Charlotte Church (95.21%)

Snagging the number one spot is Charlotte Church’s peaceful wellness haven, “The Dreaming Retreat.” With a staggering 95.21% of its reviews classed as ‘Excellent’, it’s clear the Welsh singer has struck the right chord in the world of holistic escapes. Guests rave about the tranquil setting, thoughtful programming and nourishing food. Church has reinvented herself from pop sensation to spiritual guide, and judging by the feedback, it's a transformation that’s gone down a treat.

2. Dexter & Jones – Adam Rickett (91.78%)

Once known for his chart-topping ballads and soap roles, Adam Rickett is now winning over hearts and taste buds with “Dexter & Jones.” This artisan beer and gin bar in Knutsford boasts a refined yet unpretentious vibe, with customers praising both the atmosphere and the knowledgeable staff. With nearly 92% of reviews at the top tier, Rickett’s pivot to hospitality looks like a well-poured success.

3. Taco Taco – Hakim Ziyech (89.72%)

Footballer Hakim Ziyech might be a magician on the pitch, but he’s also making magic in the kitchen. “Taco Taco” is his venture into the food scene, and with 89.72% of its reviews marked ‘Excellent’, it’s clearly scoring with customers. The laid-back eatery delivers bold flavours and a street-food feel that’s resonating beyond just his fanbase. Ziyech's off-field talents seem to be just as well-developed as his footwork.

4. Cromlix Hotel – Andy and Kim Murray (84.23%)

Set in the rolling hills of Scotland, the Cromlix Hotel offers guests a luxurious escape, and the Murrays’ taste for timeless elegance is evident in every corner. With an 84.23% excellent review score, it’s held in high regard for its fine dining, interiors and top-tier service. The couple’s focus on refined hospitality is paying off, just don’t expect strawberries and cream on the menu year-round.

5. The Albion Rooms – The Libertines (81.48%)

Indie rock royalty The Libertines have turned their chaotic charm into a unique boutique hotel and bar in Margate. “The Albion Rooms” blends Victorian flair with punk spirit, and it’s earned them an impressive 81.48% excellent review rate. It’s not your average coastal B&B, think red velvet, framed lyrics and late-night cocktails, but clearly, fans (and non-fans alike) are loving the vibe.

6. Bertie Blossoms – Ed Sheeran (81.09%)

Nestled in Notting Hill, “Bertie Blossoms” is Ed Sheeran’s casual neighbourhood restaurant, and it’s doing a solid job of charming locals. The unpretentious eatery serves up hearty meals and laid-back vibes, clocking in a commendable 81.09% excellent rating. Sheeran fans hoping for an impromptu acoustic set might leave disappointed, but they’ll probably be too full and content to mind.

7. The Fox & Pheasant – James Blunt (77.79%)

James Blunt’s Chelsea pub “The Fox & Pheasant” offers an old-school British boozer experience with a touch of polish. With a 77.79% excellence rating, it’s clearly keeping punters happy, even if it doesn’t quite hit the same highs as Blunt’s ballads. The singer renovated the pub with care, preserving its historic charm while adding some subtle upgrades.

8. Mikkeller – Rick Astley (76.84%)

Rick Astley is never gonna give you up or let you leave his London beer bar thirsty. Partnering with Danish brewery Mikkeller, the ‘80s legend has created a cool haunt for craft beer lovers. Though it sits slightly lower on the list at 76.84%, visitors still praise the range of brews and fun atmosphere. Astley’s made good on his promise to deliver something worth coming back to.

9. 11 Cadogan Gardens – Elizabeth Hurley (76.47%)

Elegance is the order of the day at Elizabeth Hurley’s high-end Chelsea hotel, “11 Cadogan Gardens.” Its 76.47% excellent review score reflects a generally positive reception, though perhaps expectations are sky-high given the postcode and pedigree. With plush interiors and discreet service, it’s more suited to quiet luxury than bold statements, much like Hurley’s enduring screen presence.

10. Lore of the Land – Guy Ritchie (75.25%)

Closing out the top 10 is Guy Ritchie’s London pub “Lore of the Land.” With a respectable 75.25% excellent rating, it offers a stylish space for fans of British fare and film buffs alike. The menu showcases ingredients from Ritchie’s own estate, but the atmosphere leans more polished gastropub than gritty gangster flick. Still, it’s a popular haunt in Fitzrovia and shows that Ritchie’s eye for detail extends beyond the camera.

Full list of the best-rated celebrity venues in the UK:

Rank Owner Business Excellent Reviews 1 Charlotte Church The Dreaming Retreat 95.21% 2 Adam Rickett Dexter & Jones 91.78% 3 Hakim Ziyech Taco Taco 89.72% 4 Andy Murray, Kim Murray Cromlix Hotel 84.23% 5 The Libertines The Albion Rooms 81.48% 6 Ed Sheeran Bertie Blossoms 81.09% 7 James Blunt The Fox & Pheasant 77.79% 8 Rick Astley Mikkeller 76.84% 9 Elizabeth Hurley 11 Cadogan Gardens 76.47% 10 Guy Ritchie Lore of the Land 75.25% 11 Jodie Kidd The Half Moon 72.77% 12 Pep Guardiola Tast 71.37% 13 Stuart Broad The Tap & Run 70.82% 14 Idris Elba Porte Noire 70.77% 15 Sir Ian McKellen The Grapes 69.93% 16 Lewis Hamilton, Leonardo DiCaprio Neat Burger 69.38% 17 Gavin Henson The Fox 67.07% 18 Jade Thirwall Arbeia Bar 65.45% 19 Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville Hotel Football 65.03% 20 Neil Morrissey The Plume of Feathers 64.58% 21 Liam Fray Smithfield Social 63.16% 22 Robert Di Niro Nobu Restaurant London Shoreditch 61.47% 23 David Beckham Walmer Castle 61.09% 24 Barry Horne The Fat Boar 60.87% 25 Robert Di Niro Nobu London (Old Park Lane) 57.23% 26 Gareth Bale Elevens Bar and Grill 57.13% 27 Lucien Laviscount The Wealthy Beggar 55.82%