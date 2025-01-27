Charlie, Honey and Mabel: Aldi's sell out Easter chocolate pets make anticipated return including new addition

New Dairyfine Mabel The Tabby Cat

Aldi's Charlie the Labrador and Honey the Golden Retriever are back by popular demand this Easter - joined by new Mabel the Tabby Cat.

After selling out last year and flying from the shelves, Aldi’s range of Dairyfine Chocolate Pets (£3.99, 150g) are set to make a return to stores from 30th January.

What’s more, the delicious hollow chocolate dogs have gained a feline friend! Charlie the Labrador and Honey the Golden Retriever will be joined by Mabel the Tabby Cat, offering the perfect chocolate trio.

The three adorable pets come in different flavours —Honey the Golden Retriever is made with silky sweet blonde chocolate, Charlie the Labrador is made with a rich, marbled milk chocolate, and Mabel the Tabby Cat is a mix of milk and white chocolate.

At just £3.99 each, these chocolate pets make the ideal Easter gift for cat, dog and chocolate lovers alike. Not only this, but they come in at a whopping 41% cheaper than M&S’ alternative, Dougal the Puppy.

Shoppers can also pick up the adorable characters in chocolate lolly form too — Dairyfine Chocolate Lolly (99p, 30g). Choose from either the milk chocolate dog, milk chocolate cat or white chocolate chick, in stores now.

For those that want to enjoy Aldi’s adorable Dairyfine Pet range without having to eat them, shoppers can pick up the NEW Dairyfine Chocolate Easter Egg and Plush Toy (£4.99, 55g) and choose from the three pets as a cuddly companion. Also landing in stores is the NEW Dairyfine Chocolate Easter Egg and Activity Book (£3.99, 62g) with puzzles, games and stickers of both Charlie the Labrador and Honey the Golden Retriever.

Aldi’s Dairyfine Chocolate Pet range, which is Rainforest Alliance Certified chocolate, is available in stores from 30th January. Shoppers should keep an eye out as the rest of Aldi’s Easter range will land in stores between January and April.

*Based on a comparison with Marks & Spencer Dougal the Puppy for £7.00 from Ocado.com. Prices checked at Ocado.com on 14th January 2025.