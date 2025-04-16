Easter Treats

Lidl and Aldi remain the cheapest places to buy an Easter Egg, despite the 50% rise

​As the Easter Bank Holiday approaches, many shoppers are searching for the best deals on chocolate eggs to celebrate the occasion. Recent research from Raisin UK compares prices across several of the UK's leading supermarkets and reveals that Aldi and Lidl consistently offer the most affordable options for popular Easter eggs, including Cadbury Dairy Milk, Mars, and Nestlé varieties.​

Easter eggs remain a holiday staple, but with global cocoa shortages driven by climate change, finding value has become more important than ever. According to reports from Christian Aid*, the soaring price of chocolate is making a noticeable impact. Consumer group Which?** has found that the cost of popular Easter eggs has jumped by more than 50% since last year, driven by record-high cacao prices.

The easter egg price comparison revealed:

Cadbury Mini Eggs: Aldi and Lidl are joint top offering the lowest price at £1.45 with Teso next at £1.65 and Sainburys and Morrisons at £1.75

Aldi and Lidl are joint top offering the lowest price at with Teso next at and Sainburys and Morrisons at Cadbury Creme Egg : Aldi offers the lowest price at £3.45 , with Asda close behind at £3.48 . While Waitrose is the most expensive at £4.50 .

: Aldi offers the lowest price at , with Asda close behind at . While Waitrose is the most expensive at . Cadbury Twirl: Aldi is the best price at £3.45 closely followed by Asda at £3.48 and both Sainsburys and Morrisons at £4.00

Aldi is the best price at closely followed by Asda at and both Sainsburys and Morrisons at Galaxy Smooth Milk: Both Lidl and Aldi offer the cheapest price at £3.45, followed by Tesco at £4.00, Asda at £4.98 and Sainsbury’s at £6.00

Maltesers : Asda leads with the best value at £3.48 , while Waitrose price it at £6.00 .

: Asda leads with the best value at , while Waitrose price it at . KitKat Chunky: Asda was the cheapest at £2.32 followed by Lidl at £3.45 and both Sainsburys and Morrisons at £4.00 and Waitrose a hefty £4.50

While free-from and vegan Easter eggs are generally priced higher than traditional easter eggs with some reaching up to £12.50. There are still affordable options available. Budget-conscious shoppers can pick up a dairy-free own brand Easter egg from Tesco for just £3.00, making it the cheapest free-from option on the market.

Free-from & Vegan Easter Eggs:

NOMO Creamy Choc Egg & Mini Bars : Available for £8.50 at Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, and Waitrose.

: Available for at Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, and Waitrose. Moo Free Moofreesas Choccy Egg : Cheapest at £6.95 at Tesco and Morrisons, with Waitrose slightly more at £7.00 .

: Cheapest at at Tesco and Morrisons, with Waitrose slightly more at . Own-brand Free-from Eggs: Start at just £3.00 in Tesco, rising to £5.00 in Sainsbury’s, £6.75 in Morrisons, and £7.00 in Marks & Spencer.

Overall, Aldi and Lidl consistently rank as the cheapest, making them the top choice for budget-conscious shoppers this Easter weekend. Premium supermarkets such as Waitrose and Marks & Spencer stock more luxurious options outside of those listed but at noticeably higher prices.

Kevin Mountford, savings expert and co-founder of Raisin UK, offers some money-saving tips for Easter shopping: "Easter is a time for edit to prime time for a treat, but that doesn't mean you need to overspend to enjoy it. Supermarkets like Aldi and Lidl offer great value Easter eggs without compromising on quality, which is perfect for thoughtful gifts on a budget.

"Make sure to comparing prices, and setting a spending limit can help you avoid last-minute purchases that often cost more. Supermarkets often run special promotions in the lead-up to Easter, so keeping an eye on weekly deals or signing up for store loyalty schemes can unlock additional savings. Don't forget to check if cashback apps or voucher codes are available online before you buy, which can shave a little extra off your total spend."