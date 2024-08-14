Cheesecake beats Victoria Sponge as Britain's top teatime treat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teatime favourites revealed as American cheesecake beats iconic British bakes.

Cheesecake is voted the top teatime treat of all time – beating the classic Victoria sponge.

A poll of 2,000 adults revealed chocolate cake and carrot cake as second and third place, followed by lemon drizzle.

Despite Victoria sponge being one of the most iconic British bakes, a quarter (25 per cent) of Brits voted the American cheesecake's creamy texture and versatile flavours as number one to satisfy their tastebuds.

Blooming Great Tea Party

Other non-traditional bakes that made the top 30 list include doughnuts, banoffee pie and cinnamon buns as adults move away from classic cakes to sweet treats more commonly found across the pond.

And while 60 per cent say they prefer traditional cakes, modern-day bakes such as pistachio croissants and chocolate Oreo cake also made the list.

The study was commissioned by community retailer SPAR to celebrate the Blooming Great Tea Party with end-of-life charity Marie Curie, which is encouraging people to bake their favourite cakes and hold a tea party to raise money.

Ian Taylor, spokesperson from SPAR which will donate money on selected items sold in store to support the cause, said: “The results show how diverse our cake preferences are. From rich chocolate cake to classic lemon drizzle, there's a cake for every palate and occasion.

“With cheesecake coming out as the UK's top teatime treat it’s obvious that people are looking for bakes that give us flavours with inspiration from around the world.

“The popularity of traditional cakes is no surprise as we are a nation that loves our classic bakes, but cakes come in all shapes and sizes so it can be hard to choose a favourite.

“We love seeing how baking can bring people together and encourage kindness. Hosting a tea party is a great way to unite the community to show off their baking skills and support good causes.”

The generational differences in our favourites are also clear, with 15 per cent of those aged 18-24 more likely to choose a red velvet cake compared to 28 per cent of over 55-year-olds who favour a coffee cake.

And it seems that the older generation is no longer the bakers of the nation, with almost half (49 per cent) of 18- to 34-year-olds saying they love to bake at home – 23 per cent more than those aged 55 and over.

Gen-Z were also the generation to bake most often (15 per cent), on average nearly three times a month, whereas 30 per cent of people aged 65 and over never bake at all.

TV shows such as The Great British Bake Off (20 per cent) and Mary Berry’s Absolute Favourites (10 per cent) are inspiring people to bake more, including the younger generation.

However, almost half (47 per cent) believe their grandparents are better at baking than them, but 17 per cent believe they’re better than their parents.

Impressively, 41 per cent can make a cake without following a recipe and a quarter (25 per cent) can bake without having to check measurements – rising to 42 per cent for 18- to 24-year-olds.

It was found that 41 per cent of all adults bake just for fun, whereas 35 per cent do it for special occasions like birthdays or family gatherings (27 per cent).

A further 72 per cent think it’s important to share moments with friends and family over a slice of cake and a cup of tea, as 44 per cent believe making someone a cake shows that you care.

And of those who took part in the study by OnePoll.com, 33 per cent have baked cakes for a charity, and 74 per cent agreed taking time out to enjoy having a cup of tea and a slice of cake when you feel stressed or anxious helps.

Suzy Pelta, expert cake maker and winner of Lorraine’s Cake Club Competition, who has created a lemon honey drizzle cake recipe to celebrate the Blooming Great Tea Party, added: “Baking is such a great way to show love to your friends and family.

“I love that baking gives you a chance to be creative, make something delicious and bring joy to others, all with a few simple ingredients.”

BRITS TOP 30 FAVOURITE BAKED TREATS:

1. Cheesecake

2. Chocolate cake

3. Carrot cake

4. Lemon Drizzle

5. Victoria sponge

6. Bakewell tart

7. Doughnuts

8. Millionaire’s shortbread

9. Lemon meringue pie

10. Coffee cake

11. Profiteroles

12. Brownies

13. Scones

14. Banoffee pie

15. Shortbread

16. Cinnamon buns

17. Fruit loaf

18. Cookies

19. Cupcakes

20. Flapjack

21. Red velvet cake

22. Banana bread

23. Swiss roll

24. Rocky Road

25. Biscoff cheesecake

26. Macaroons

27. Marble cake

28. Pistachio croissants

29. Blondies

30. Chocolate Oreo Cake