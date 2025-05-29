Cherry on top: Jack Danie's and Coca-Cola's new cherry flavour launches in Great Britain

Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola has announced the exciting addition of Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola Cherry to its lineup.

With Cherry poised to be a hot trend in 2025, inspiration boards are exploding with the hue. From fashion runways showcasing cherry-red garments to makeup artists embracing deep-red lips and eyes, it’s clear to see how the flavour is making a statement across culture.

Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola Cherry, made with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Coca-Cola, is inspired by the classic bar cocktail known and enjoyed around the world, with the added loved flavour of cherry.

The new product follows the successful launch of Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola in 2023 in Great Britain, and is available now in all Tesco Group stores nationwide.

Ioanna Topali, Marketing Director Alcohol Ready to Drink at Coca-Cola Great Britain said, “Following the launch of Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola in 2023, we’re excited to announce the expansion of the lineup, with an added cherry twist. By combining the bold flavours of the iconic pairing, plus the loved cherry flavour, we’re looking forward to people being able to try the new flavour launch.”

Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola Cherry is available now at all Tesco Group stores across Great Britain, in 330ml can formats.

