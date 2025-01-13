Chilworth Arms: Popular Southampton pub relaunches with brand-new menu and glamourous look

Internal Moodboard

The Chilworth Arms in Southampton has undergone a significant investment that has given the much-loved eating and drinking spot a spectacular new look and ultra-stylish feel.

The menu features a variety of pub classics with a modern twist, as well as exciting new flavours inspired by the seasons, and the best that the countryside has to offer. The elegant menu also boasts an assortment of seasonal specials which change daily. Paired with an extensive wine list and hand-crafted cocktails, a visit to The Chilworth Arms promises to be an exciting social dining and drinking experience.

Leading the change is Head Chef, Gian Enrico Freschet, who has been with the pub for five years.

Whether you fancy something from the grill, such as Rotisserie Pork Belly or expertly aged Steaks, there’s something to suit all tastes. A range of exciting small plates designed for sharing make the perfect start to your dining experience; with dishes such as Pan-Fried Wild Scallops, Whipped Goats Cheese with Beetroot and Pear, and Chipotle Sticky Chicken, all freshly prepared by their expert team of chefs using the very best ingredients.

The Chilworth Arms is located in the heart of Southampton and is a hotspot for visitors of Southampton’s nearby popular attractions. On reopening, the “all new” Chilworth Arms will provide a premium feel after undergoing a stylish overhaul.

The beautiful new décor extends to the bar area which has undergone a transformation that includes heritage colours, orange and blue, and captivating feature wallpaper inspired by nature. This is complemented by new pendant lighting and all changes have been made to tastefully expand the pubs social space, without compromising on its original charm and character. To add to the charming countryside pub feel, the fireplace has been revamped with new surrounding cosy tub chairs.

Alongside the new warm and cozy interiors, the pub has a spacious patio, seamlessly connected to a stunning garden which will feature new picnic benches illuminated by festoon lighting and umbrellas.

The new and improved décor has left no stone unturned, taking inspiration from the UK’s most glamorous dining and drinking hotspots.

General Manager, Katie Clarke, comments: “There are no words to describe the excitement and joy the entire team feels for The Chilworth Arms amazing makeover. After working here for 8 years now, it’s lovely to see the refreshed and stylish space. We can’t wait to welcome our guests back, serving them our brilliant dishes, delicious cocktails, refreshing beers and the very best wines. We’re certain visitors will enjoy the new look as much as we do.”

To make the weekends extra special, guests will be able to indulge in the Wine and Dine Experience, comprising three courses featuring scallops, steak and the devilish chocolate bomb dessert and a luxury bottle of wine priced at only £100 for two people.

In addition, roast dinners at The Chilworth Arms are not to be missed – on Sundays, diners can enjoy a hearty roast with all the trimmings. There's also plenty of delectable deserts to choose from, including the Callebaut Chocolate Crème Brulee and the Mini Dessert & Cocktail option, where you can select your favourite from the miniature desserts on offer and pair it with a classic after-dinner cocktail.

Still offering fantastic value, the lunch menu includes dishes under 600 calories, hand stretched stone baked pizzas and freshly prepared sandwiches.

The extensive cocktail menu includes classics with a twist, such as an Amaretto Sour, everyone's favourite Martinis and a selection of Spritz.