Christmas: The 14 food and drink items perfect for the whole family this Christmas
- Looking for the ideal gift for the foodie in your life this Christmas?
- From cookbooks to hampers - there is something for everyone on this list and inspiration for that special foodie.
- Here’s a list of idea ahead of Christmas Day, with prices ranging from £3 to £90.
As the festive season approaches, some of us may be getting a head start on our Christmas gift shopping.
But, there is always a person (or two) who seems almost impossible to buy for. Well, if there is one thing a lot of people love - it’s food.
From your husband, wife, grandparents and even the little ones, there are plenty of foodies in our lives that would appreciate a food and drink themed gift.
Here is a list of some amazing food and drink products that would make excellent Christmas gifts for loved ones.
- Dunelm Spruce Trees Mug - £3
- The Range Small Bamboo Food Serving Board - £6.99
- Whittard Christmas Tea - £7.95
- Friends Hot Chocolate Tree - £10
- Cook and Share: 120 Delicious New Fuss-free Recipes by Mary Berry - £13.50
- Sweet Me Keep Me Festive Sweet Pouch - £14.50
- Lindt Festive Edition - £20
- Fortnum & Mason Christmas Biscuit Selection Tin - £24.95
- Nespresso Festive Travel Mug - £25
- Lakeland Christmas Hamper Tote - £29.99
- M&S Poppin' Into Christmas gift set - £35
- Laithwaites Merry Christmas Mixed Wine Gift Duo - £35
- Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey Guitar Case Gift Pack 70cl - £48.49
- Hotel Chocolat The Grand Wreath Box - £90