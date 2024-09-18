Claim your free bottle of prosecco from Piccolino and Riva Blu in September

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To mark the end of the school holidays and the beginning of much-needed ‘grown up’ time, over 100,000 guests at Piccolino, Riva Blu or Restaurant Bar & Grill restaurants will be gifted a complimentary bottle of prosecco and champagne this month.

Individual Restaurants, with 31 restaurants nationwide, has decided to gift tens of thousands of bottles of prosecco and champagne to guests dining in any of its restaurants throughout the month of September. Coined by the brand as ‘Sip-tember’ in honour of the celebrations, the offer is accessible to all guests and can be redeemed via signing up to the free Club IR app.

Club IR is a personalised experience-led loyalty scheme which rewards guests who dine at any Piccolino, Riva Blu or Restaurant Bar & Grill restaurants with exclusive rewards and members-only menus, once-in-a-lifetime trips and unique experiences. The bottle of bubbly is the latest of many incredible rewards guests can enjoy by downloading the app for free.

Andrew Garton, CEO of Individual Restaurants, explains; “We want to brighten up the return to work and school by giving a gift to our guests. For the last six weeks, our VIP guests have been enjoying our Kids Eat Free reward and we felt it’s high time to raise a glass of bubbly to some much-needed grown up time.”

Anybody can redeem the offer by downloading Club IR for free and being amongst the first 100,000 people to redeem. Club members can redeem a complimentary bottle of prosecco, while Black and Diamond guests, with higher tiers of loyalty with Individual Restaurants, will be gifted a complimentary bottle of champagne.

Download to claim your complimentary bottle here: https://individualrestaurants.com/clubir/. Terms & conditions apply.