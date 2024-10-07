Classic British recipes: New campaign with Fern Britton to inspire baking

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The iconic 'Man from Del Monte' campaign is being resurrected with a search for the first-ever 'Nans from Del Monte’ to help inspire families to keep baking traditions alive.

Traditional baking is at risk of becoming a thing of the past, with 74% of Brits concerned that cherished family recipes could be lost, according to new consumer research commissioned by Del Monte®, the UK’s number one canned fruit brand*, trusted by generations for over 130 years.

Baking has always been a cornerstone of British family life, with 41% of survey respondents fondly recalling memories of baking alongside their nan or grandad. However, almost half of today’s grandparents (46%) no longer bake and share recipes with their grandkids, leading to concerns that traditional recipes may fade into obscurity.

With 87% of people wanting to bake more often, the love for baking is still strong. In fact, 62% of households say they're baking less to save money due to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, while 51% cite a lack of time as a major barrier.

To help protect these precious baking traditions, Del Monte is partnering with Fern Britton to revive its iconic ‘Man from Del Monte’ campaign, but with a fresh twist – the search for the first-ever "Nans from Del Monte" as part of their Grandparents’ Day (October 6th) campaign. These grandmothers will not only share their favourite recipes but will also give their seal of approval to Del Monte®’s creations, just like the iconic ‘Man from Del Monte’ did in the 1980s.

Fern Britton comments on the partnership: “I’m thrilled to be partnering with Del Monte on this campaign to celebrate and preserve the importance of family recipes. These dishes are a special part of our heritage, and they hold so many memories. In my family, recipes like pineapple upside-down cake, apple pie and the classic Victoria sponge have been passed down for generations, and I still make them all the time. It means the world to me that I’ve been able to share these with my children, and I look forward to passing them on to my grandchildren. Baking together is such a beautiful way to create lasting memories”

Thierry Montange, Marketing Director, Europe and Africa at Del Monte, comments: “We’re on a mission to reignite the passion for traditional baking and ensure that cherished family recipes are preserved for future generations. Grandparents have played a pivotal role in shaping our baking culture, with many of us holding fond memories of baking alongside them. Yet, modern challenges like busy lifestyles and rising costs are putting these traditions at risk.

“Our Grandparents’ Day campaign and the search for the “Nans from Del Monte” is all about celebrating these invaluable family connections and encouraging everyone to revive their baking heritage. Let’s unite to keep these beloved recipes alive and ensure the joy of baking continues to be passed down through generations.”

A vast majority (70%) believe it’s important to preserve traditional baking recipes within their families. Among the most treasured are the Victoria sponge, which 25% of people hope to pass down through generations, and the apple crumble (21%).

By honouring the central role grandparents play in Britain’s culinary history, Del Monte’s campaign aims to inspire the next generation to roll up their sleeves, dust off old recipes, and keep baking traditions alive for years to come.

Members of the public can nominate themselves or someone they know to be a Nan of Del Monte by visiting freshdelmontefun.com/nan-from-del-monte and entering their details, alongside a cherished recipe. After the competition closes on the 30th of October, five nans will be shortlisted.