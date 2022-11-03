Members of the public have been advised to ‘Keep an eye’ on Coca-Cola’s social pages for updates

The holidays are officially coming, with the Coca-Cola truck hopefully coming to a venue near you this holiday season. Now we’re in November many people have been asking when Coca-Cola will announce news of this year’s tour dates and locations.

Members of the public have taken to social media to ask Coca-Cola when they can celebrate with the iconic trucks, with the brand telling them to “Keep an eye on our social pages” for updates. So, when can we expect the tour dates to be revealed? Here’s everything you need to know.

The Coca-Cola Christmas trucks in Brussels, Belgium (Pic: Getty Images)

Is the Coca-Cola truck coming this year?

Coca-Cola has not officially announced the dates for this year’s tour, however we can speculate some possible dates based off of previous announcements, with the common theme being the news is always revealed on a Tuesday in November.

In 2021 the official dates and locations were announced on Tuesday 23 November, with the tour being cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2019 the tour dates and locations were announced much earlier on Tuesday 12 November, whilst in 2018 the date was announced on Tuesday 6 November, with the tour kicking off that Friday.

Advertisement

This means that possible release dates in 2022 could be: Tuesday 8 November, Tuesday 15 November, Tuesday 22 November or Tuesday 29 November.

What has Coca-Cola said?

Whilst they aren’t giving anything away, Coca-Cola has been answering questions about when their truck and Christmas advert will be released from members of the public on social media. A Twitter user asked “when will you be announcing the Christmas truck dates??” to which Coca-Cola GB replied: “Let’s just say that holidays are coming”

Whilst a user teased in a comment underneath that “Usually see the famous advert when I’m a celeb starts can we expect the same again.”

They have been replying to social media queries about the Christmas truck and famous advert, one Twitter user asked: “anyone else waiting for the first #holidaysarecoming tweet or just me?” with Coca-Cola GB replying: “You know it’s Holiday season, when the Coca-Cola Christmas trucks appear.”

Advertisement

Another Twitter user asked “any news on the truck tour for this year? Is it going ahead? #holidaysarecoming” to which Coca-Cola GB replied: “Keep an eye on our social pages”.

Where did the Coca-Cola truck tour in 2021?

The Coca-Cola truck made 19 stops in total last year, visiting locations in Scotland, Wales and England. It’s not known if it will visit the same locations in 2022 or if it will be adding more to the list. So, you can have an idea of where it has been in the past, here is where the Coca-Cola truck tour visited in 2021:

Edinburgh

Cardiff

Taunton

Newcastle upon Tyne

Leeds

Cribbs Causeway, Bristol

Pudsey, Leeds

Portsmouth

Gainsborough

Manchester

London

Watford, London

Intu Trafford Centre, Manchester

Dudley

Sainsbury’s Beckton, London

Basildon

Liverpool

Intu Lakeside, London

02 Arena, London

Advertisement

When will the Coca-Cola Christmas advert be released?

The Coca-Cola Christmas advert has become a festive right of passage. First released in 1995 it features a young boy who is excited to see the Coca-Cola Truck coming to his town for the Holiday season. In 2021 the iconic advert was first spotted on TV on Tuesday 23 November.

You can watch the festive advert below.

As well as the classic advert, Coca-Cola also releases a new yearly one, in 2020 it was directed by Academy Award winning director Taika Waititi and was named the best festive advert of the year. It told the moving story about a dad’s epic journey to deliver a letter to his daughter just in time for Christmas.

You can watch it below here.