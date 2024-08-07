Get ready for summer sippin’ on the cheap 🍹

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iceland offers cocktail cans from brand The Navigator at only 80p per can

Morrisons and ASDA serve a range of own-brand cocktail cans

Cocktails are popular alcoholic drink of choice - especially during the summer months

As we enjoy the hot weather across the UK, we may be searching for the ideal beverage to sip on.

Cocktails are one of the most beloved alcohol drinks of choice especially in the summer months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A cocktail is a mixed drink made with a base liquor with additional ingredients including syrups, fruits and more.

Cocktail cans from UK supermarkets ranked from cheapest to most expensive (Photo: Adobe Stock) | Adobe Stock

But for those looking for a cheaper alternative to visiting a cocktail bar, big supermarkets across the country offer cocktail tins at affordable prices.

Here is a list of cocktail tins from UK supermarkets - ranked from cheapest to most expensive.

Iceland

Iceland, which is most known for selling frozen goods, sells cocktail cans from brand The Navigator, at only 80p per can. Flavours include; Passion Fruit Martini, Pink Gin & Lemonade and many more. The brand is also available at Home Bargains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi

Discount supermarket Aldi offers cocktail cans at only 99p from alcohol brand Stefanoff.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury's cocktail cans are priced at only £1.30 per can, and offer flavours such as; Gin & Rhubarb & Ginger, Mojito, and Passion Fruit Martini.

Tesco

Tesco offers a wide range of cocktail cans from a variety of brands. Tesco’s cheapest offering is from the brand All Shook Up, which are priced at only £1.60 per can and includes flavours such as; Passion Fruit Martini and Strawberry Daiquiri among others.

Morrisons

Morrisons offer own-brand cocktail cans in a range of flavours including; Passion Fruit Martini, Raspberry Mojito, Strawberry Daiquiri, priced at £1.95.

What is your favourite cocktail? Let us know in the comment section below 👇