Coffee capital of the UK: Cardiff takes the crown

Coffee is Britain’s ‘cup of tea’ as Brits drink coffee more than five days a week on average, nearly two-thirds state they couldn’t imagine going a day without coffee and three-quarters saying coffee is important to their daily routine.

The average Brit drinks 2.7 cups of coffee a day, while nearly a sixth (14%) drink more than five coffees a day. Cardiff takes the crown, consuming more than three cups a day – more than 20 a week.

The new research, commissioned by Alpro Barista, found that, for those who don’t like their coffee black, cow’s milk is the most popular addition (60%), followed by oat drink (7%) and milk powder (6%). Alongside oat, the most popular plant-based options are coconut (4%) and almond (3%).

As the top alternative to milk, oat lovers said they prefer the taste (49%), makes the coffee smoother (27%) and prefer the foam over other options (16%).

Zoe Gardner, Head of Alpro Marketing UKI said: "Whether it's a taste preference or a dietary requirement, Alpro provides a variety of plant based options for every taste.

We’re encouraging the nation to ‘Be Your Own Barista’ at home and make your favourite coffee however you like it. Our Alpro Barista range is specially created to deliver the perfect coffee shop experience at home with a fabulous foam. For the oat adorers, our Alpro Oat Barista brings a neutral creamy taste to any coffee moment.”

As a nation, the classic cappuccino has been crowned the UK’s favourite coffee (15%). However, the north/south divide in England holds true when it comes to coffee, as northerners prefer instant coffee with milk or plant based option (19%), while southerners love a foamy cappuccino (15%). Residents of the coffee capital, Cardiff, have chosen instant coffee with milk or plant based option as their favourite (19%). Londoners stand apart by preferring the creamier latte (17%).

Despite the cappuccino taking the top spot, Brits are open to trying new coffees, with over three-quarters (78%) keen to try something new. Popular additions to coffee include cinnamon (23%), pumpkin spice (19%) and caramel (19%).

Zoe Gardner, Head of Alpro Marketing UKI added: “The research has shown that some can be a little hesitant to try new things. But this doesn’t need to be the case – as many may be missing out on an even better coffee by dabbling with different styles and alternatives-to-dairy that bring new flavours and textures.

There is an ever-increasing popularity for dairy alternatives, especially oat, which can bring new flavour to the old classics if people don’t want to switch to an entirely different type of coffee.”

When it comes to home coffee rituals, over half (59%) said that the coffee-making process is important to their overall enjoyment of the drink. While half (54%) prefer a quick and simple coffee that only requires 1-2 steps, such as instant coffee, a third (33%) opt for a slightly more involved process that takes 3-4 steps, such as drip coffee. A tenth (9%) will take it further with a ritual that requires more than a 5-step process, such as grinding beans, using multiple devices or frothing milk or plant based options for a more curated experience.

The reasons for drinking coffee are as varied as there are types, including drinking coffee in the morning to get set up for the day (38%), drinking coffee purely for the taste (32%), drinking coffee socially (30%) and treating it as ‘me time’ (30%).

The top additions to coffee at home include milk or plant based option (55%), sugar (white or brown – 23%) and sweetener (18%). Those feeling more adventurous will add chocolate (13%), caramel (10%) and vanilla (10%).

With the addition of caramel flavour, the full Alpro Barista range now includes: Alpro Caramel Flavour Barista, Alpro Oat Barista, Alpro Coconut Barista, Alpro Soya Barista and Alpro Almond Barista.

For further information on the Alpro Barista range, head to: https://www.alpro.com/uk/collection/barista

UK’s Top Ten Coffees

Cappuccino (15%)

Instant coffee with milk or plant based option (14%)

Latte (14%)

Flat white (8%)

Americano (8%)

Black coffee (7%)

Café latte (6%)

Espresso (6%)

Americano with milk or plant based option (5%)

Instant coffee (black) (4%)

UK’s Favourite Coffee by City

Birmingham: Cappuccino (18%)

Bristol: Instant coffee with milk or plant based option (14%)

Cardiff: Instant coffee with milk or plant based option (19%)

Glasgow: Cappuccino (23%)

Leeds: Instant coffee with milk or plant based option (20%)

Liverpool: Cappuccino (26%)

London: Latte (17%)

Manchester: Instant coffee with milk or plant based option (18%)

Newcastle: Instant coffee with milk or plant based option (18%)

Southampton: Latte (11%)