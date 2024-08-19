Coffee more expensive than a pint in half of capital cities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cup of coffee in the capital is more expensive than a pint of beer in a staggering number of countries, new research has revealed..

Among Brits' top 10 holiday hot spots, Italy offers the cheapest coffee at £1.49, 80% less than UK prices. The USA tops the holiday hotspot list, with coffee 20% more expensive than in the UK.

With many UK workers bidding farewell to the daily grind and jetting off on their summer holidays, a new study by Finder reveals a disparity in coffee prices and the cost of a pint in capital cities around the world.

The research revealed that in some capital cities around the world, including those in popular travel destinations, a pint will cost you even less than a cup of coffee. In Krakow, Poland, for example, a cappuccino will run you £3.50, while a pint costs just over £3. In Lisbon, Portugal, it’s even cheaper, with pints costing just £2.22 on average, compared to £2.76 for a cappuccino.

In more than half of all countries analysed (51%), a cup of coffee in the capital is more expensive

In fact, in 82 out of the 163 capital cities analysed worldwide, coffee was more expensive than a pint–over 50%. Below are some notable examples of cities where your morning caffeine fix might cost more than an evening pint.

City; Country; Average cost of coffee; Average cost of pint

Beijing; China; £2.87; £1.46

Ho Chi Minh City; Vietnam; £2.10; £0.84

Buenos Aires; Argentina; £3.36; £2.13

Mexico City; Mexico; £3.30; £2.39

Prague; Czech Republic; £2.48; £1.83

Bangkok; Thailand; £2.27; £1.73

Lisbon; Portugal; £2.76; £2.22

Santo Domingo; Dominican Republic; £2.55; £2.18

Santiago; Chile; £3.02; £2.66

Out of Brits’ top ten most popular travel destinations, the cheapest cup of coffee can be found in Italy, where your morning cup of joe will cost you just £1.49 on average, 80% cheaper than the UK average of £3.47.

On the other end of the spectrum, travellers popping across the pond are going to shell out 20% more for their morning brew in the USA, with an average price of £4.42.

Most (and least) expensive capital cities around the world for a cup of coffee

The most expensive cup of coffee around the world can be found in Copenhagen, Denmark, where a cappuccino will run you more than a fiver (£5.01 on average). To find the cheapest cup of coffee in the world, you’ll have to travel all the way to Antananarivo, Madagascar, where you’ll be rewarded with coffees costing you just £0.81 on average (124% less than the UK!).

Commenting on the findings, Louise Bastock, travel finance expert at comparison site finder.com, said:

“As Brits jet off to their favourite holiday destinations, they might be pleasantly surprised by the coffee prices in countries like Italy and Spain. However, savvy travellers should look beyond a well-priced cappuccino to maximise their holiday budgets. When you’re on the ground abroad, ensure you use a card with no foreign transaction fees and good exchange rates to avoid being stung by extra charges. Some travel credit cards even provide cashback or rewards on international purchases, so you can earn back a little reward on those daily coffee runs.

It's also worth considering cards that offer travel insurance or airport lounge access as added perks. Remember, whether you're sipping an espresso in Rome or an americano in New York, choosing the right financial products can help you make the most of your travel money and avoid any unwelcome surprises on your statement when you return home.”