Community café launch free meals for kids

Affordable meals at The Royal Oak

Homelessness charity, Emmaus Suffolk is supporting families with free meals through its new ‘Midweek Family Feast’ initiative. The charity’s café, The Royal Oak offers affordable meals, and next week will launch a special menu where children under 15 can eat for free every Wednesday.

The Royal Oak, on 175 Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, IP3 8EB, is a community space where customers can enjoy comfort meals and healthy options. The kitchen team will be creating a nutritious traybake each Wednesday to help families through the week and to beat the after-school slump. The traybake will be available to eat-in or takeaway with a vegan and meat option. Families can enjoy free meals for under 15-year-olds and a £5 meal for anyone over 15 each Wednesday from 3pm – 5pm starting on Wednesday, 23 April.

Emmaus Suffolk work to reduce the amount of food poverty in Ipswich and the wider county, while also tackling homelessness, isolation and mental health issues with accommodation and daily wellbeing hubs.

Claire Staddon, CEO of Emmaus Suffolk, shares: “We see lots of families who come to our café who are struggling with the cost of living and the increased price of food, heating and daily costs. We hope the Midweek Family Feast eases some of the pressure, offering a free, healthy meal to enjoy in our café or at home. We invite carers and parents to join us and let us do the hard work for one night each week.”

Royal Oak community cafe

Emmaus Suffolk additionally offers a range of hubs across its sites including the Kids & Carers Club at The Royal Oak every Wednesday & Thursday morning. The club encourages parents and carers to get out and meet other families in their local area and tackle the loneliness that new carers face. The Royal Oak is a welcoming space, where carers can relax after the school run and children can play in the warm space play area.

Midweek Family Feast meals will be available at The Royal Oak from Wednesday, 23 April from 3pm – 5pm.

Learn more about Emmaus Suffolk & The Royal Oak on their website: emmaussuffolk.org.uk