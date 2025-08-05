Core blimey: One in seven parents eat the entire apple, just leaving the stalk

Core Traits

New research finds apples to be one of the nation’s favourite fruits (73%), but parents can’t agree on the best way to enjoy them, with a fifth (20%) believing apples taste best with a side of baked beans.

Six new ‘Apple Archetypes’ have been uncovered to reveal the weird and wonderful ways the nation enjoys its favourite fruit. Raising questions about whether it’s total sacrilege or really smart, 61% eat an apple to its core, whilst one in seven (14%) eat everything - only leaving the stalk - however 68% do admit this penchant for pips creates much dismay from their family and friends.

Over two in five parents (43%) say their kids enjoy the full fruit experience, with over a quarter (26%) opting to receive ‘The Royal Treatment’, having their apple perfectly cut up into slices.

Then there’s the dippers; those who won’t eat an apple without accompaniments. From traditional trimmings like yoghurt (42%), peanut butter (36%), and cheese (27%), to surprising sides like bacon (20%), baked beans (20%) and even Marmite (18%).

The Dipper

For the 73% of parents who admit to being apple lovers, 39% identify as ‘nibblers’ - savouring the fruit and taking their time to finish, whilst one in ten (10%) of us are ‘peeled perfectionists’ and won’t indulge in an apple unless it’s peeled.

It comes as Tesco has relaunched its popular Free Fruit for Kids initiative, offering free apples for kids in stores nationwide until the 17th August. Rolling out in large stores, children can pick up a free apple after checkout to enjoy as a healthy snack on the way home.

It’s part of a set of broader initiatives launched by Tesco to help the nation get more of its five-a-day and make healthy options more accessible and affordable, including new Clubcard rewards, offers and deals on fruit, veg and healthy foods across the summer.

The full list of Apple Archetypes identified by Tesco include:

The One Bite Wonder

The Nibbler

The Royal Treatment

Peeled Perfectionists

Core Destroyer

The Dipper

This latest initiative comes as 98% would like to eat more fresh fruit in a bid to be healthier, 49% would welcome initiatives from supermarkets that would help them eat more fruit and veg, and 92% saying they’d take advantage of the opportunity to eat better.

While the research identified apples as a favourite fruit for parents (73%) and kids (66%), parents admit they often struggle to get their kids to eat more than a bite (40%), and 47% worry that fresh fruit will go wasted in their household.

Over half of parents (57%) try creative tricks from cutting apples into shapes (63%) or even characters (32%) to boost kids' intake, but 60% of kids and 64% of parents still struggle to eat their five a day.

To help encourage healthier eating habits, Tesco has partnered with NHS GP and TV health expert, Dr. Zoe Williams, who has shared her top three tips to help families get more of their five a day:

Make it fun - Whether it’s a sticker chart or getting kids involved in preparing and cooking food, making the process fun and interactive can encourage the whole household to eat more fruit and veg

Whether it’s a sticker chart or getting kids involved in preparing and cooking food, making the process fun and interactive can encourage the whole household to eat more fruit and veg Pair with tasty extras - Sometimes all it takes is a little twist. Try serving apple slices with peanut butter, banana with yoghurt, or berries with granola. Fun pairings can help children get over texture or taste barriers

- Sometimes all it takes is a little twist. Try serving apple slices with peanut butter, banana with yoghurt, or berries with granola. Fun pairings can help children get over texture or taste barriers Try new recipes - Your five a day don’t have to come in the form of snacks or even whole fruit – you can incorporate fruit and veg into new recipes and formats like smoothies, juices or even desserts. And remember, all fruit and veg counts, so you can go for frozen or canned options too. Just opt for cans with no added salt or sugar.

Dr. Zoe said “Getting kids to eat their five-a-day can sometimes feel like an uphill battle, but the secret is making healthy eating fun, positive, and a part of everyday life. Having fruit and vegetables readily available really helps, which is why Tesco’s Free Fruit for Kids initiative is such a fantastic opportunity for families. It helps make nutritious snacking simpler and more accessible - especially during the busy summer holidays when normal routines can be disrupted.”

Tesco nutritionist, Natasha Maynard commented, ”Our customers tell us that they want to eat more healthily but sometimes they find eating their 5 a day hard. But this matters as a diet rich in fruit and veg helps provide essential vitamins, minerals and fibre, so we’re pleased to be able to support families get the fruit and veg they need, including bringing back Free Fruit for Kids”

Free Fruit for Kids continues the work of Tesco’s Stronger Starts Fruit & Veg for Schools programme, helping more children across the UK access fruit and veg. It is launching in all large UK stores and selected click and collect locations, from the 4th to the 17th August 2025. T&C’s apply.