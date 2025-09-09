Cornish Firebrand Brewing Co's Shorebreak wins double gold at International Non-Alcoholic Drinks Competition

Firebrand Brewing Co. is delighted to announce that its non-alcoholic hazy pale, Shorebreak, has won Double Gold at the International Non-Alcoholic Drinks Competition. This follows hot on the heels of being named Britain’s Best Non-Alcoholic Pale Ale at the World Beer Awards and puts it firmly on the world beer map.

Co-owner and Head Brewer at Firebrand Brewing Co., Joe Thomson says: “Winning Double Gold at the International Non-Alcoholic Competition is a huge moment for us. Shorebreak was created to give drinkers a full-flavoured, hop-forward beer without compromise, and to see it recognised by such a respected panel of judges is incredible.The awards were held in New York and we were up against beers from across the globe so this is a huge international accolade. The non-alcoholic category is growing fast and to be leading the way with one of our core beers is something we’re really proud of.”

At 0.5% ABV, Shorebreak is a non-alcoholic hazy pale packed with vibrant hop flavour. Brewed with Simcoe, Citra and Cascade, it delivers all the juicy, tropical flavour of a full-strength hazy pale but without the hangover. Smooth and light, this IPA is also gluten-free, vegan-friendly, and just 35 calories per can.

Joe adds: “When I started the brewery over a decade ago, alcohol-free beer wasn’t on the popularity radar. But after I took up running, finding a great-tasting alternative to my daily pint that wouldn’t derail my training, became a passion project for me. That's where Shorebreak came from. The response to this IPA has been phenomenal, with it now being one of our best-sellers, and having it recognised again by industry experts makes the journey even more rewarding.”

On the edge of the historic Bodmin Moor in North Cornwall, Firebrand Brewing Co was created in 2012. Born in an old converted milking parlour, the idea came from a passion for beer that is made from all-natural ingredients, including Cornish spring water and American hops. Now based in Launceston, their purpose-built brewery uses the finest ingredients and aims to ‘Go Beyond The Usual’, encouraging drinkers to explore new flavours and discover something new in every sip.

The International Non-Alchoholic Competition celebrates the finest creations from around the globe, blind-tasted by expert judges. Double Golds are the highest accolade and only awarded to products unanimously considered to be phenomenal by the panel of judges.