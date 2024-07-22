Cornwall to the Core – Healeys Cornish Cyder Farm
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Healeys Cornish Cyder Farm is the proud home of the iconic Rattler Cyder, offering visitors a chance to explore a world where apples and imagination come to life.
From the moment you step onto the farm, you’ll be greeted by friendly farm animals and the warm, rustic ambiance of traditional Cornish jam-making.
Visitors can wander above the cyder production factory, delve into the history of cyder-making in the Healeys museum, and explore the charming cobbled cellars.
One of the farm's highlights is Cornwall’s oldest distillery, a testament to the Healey family's enduring legacy and passion for crafting fine spirits.
In the Healeys Tasting Room, guests can savour the farm's diverse offerings with over 60 tastings available, making each visit a delightful and educational experience.
The Healey family’s heritage extends beyond cyder-making. Direct descendants of Donald Healey, the legendary inventor of the 'Austin Healey' car, the family proudly showcases a cherished collection of Healey cars in Kay’s Cyderhouse showroom.
To make your visit even more memorable, Healeys offers special guided tours and unique experiences, perfect for creating cherished memories.
With children aged 0-5 enjoying free entry and a generous 20% discount for online pre-bookings, all tickets come with unlimited entry for 12 months, ensuring ample opportunities to explore and enjoy.
Healeys Cornish Cyder Farm boasts an impressive 82% Excellent or Very Good rating on TripAdvisor, underscoring its commitment to providing an exceptional visitor experience.
· Adults from £16, Concs from £12, Children (6-17) from £8, Under 6s Free. For more information and to book visit www.healeyscyder.co.uk. Healeys Cornish Cyder Farm, Penhallow, Truro, Cornwall TR4 9LW. [email protected]. +44 (0)1872 573356.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.