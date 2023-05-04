For many, the word “coronation” will make them think of the upcoming royal ceremony for King Charles III on Saturday 6 May, which will see the late Queen’s son become the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey.
For others, the word “coronation” will make them think of coronation chicken - the creamy curry chicken mixture that has become a staple in sandwich fillings and salads for decades.
This is everything you need to know about the recipe and where its name comes from.
What’s the history of coronation chicken?
Coronation chicken - originally known as Poulet Reine Elizabeth - was created by Le Cordon Bleu London in 1953, when it was served at the Coronation Luncheon. Le Cordon Bleu refers to an international network of hospitality and culinary schools, and it was Rosemary Hume who opened the London location in 1933.
In January 1953, Le Cordon Bleu London prepared the coronation luncheon for Queen Elizabeth II and it was then that the recipe for coronation chicken was created by Hume and Constance Spry, the florist in charge of organising the luncheon.
Freya Perryman, communications officer from Le Cordon Bleu London, said: "The recipe was created by Rosemary Hume and Constance Spry, with the main credit going to Hume, and we understand that students helped to fine-tune."
The Minister of Works at the time, Sir David Eccles, asked Hume and her students to take on catering for the luncheon, the guests of which were mainly representatives of other countries.
The luncheon was served at the Great Hall of Westminster School and, due to the limited cooking facilities at the time, the menu needed to feature recipes that could be made without a fully functioning kitchen - and thus they settled on the cold chicken dish that we know as coronation chicken.
While coronation chicken today is regarded as something of a humble sandwich filling, at the time it would have been quite the luxury.
“The ingredients used were remarkable for their time, with many of them only just becoming available, whilst the majority of the country was still under the restrictions of post-war rationing,” the Le Cordon Bleu website explains.
The recipe was first shared in Constance Spry’s cookbook, which was published in 1956, however it didn’t really come into popularity until the 70s and 80s.
What’s the recipe?
This is the recipe and method from the one and only Le Cordon Bleu itself.
In this iteration, which Le Cordon Bleu says features a “modern twist on the classic recipe”, the coronation chicken is served in a hollowed out brioche bun, but you can use the recipe for the filling however you please.
Ingredients
You’ll need:
- 1 hot smoked chicken breast
- 2 spring onions, finely sliced
- 3g mild curry powder
- 2g ground turmeric
- 60g mayonnaise
- 15g creme fraiche
- 5g tomato ketchup
- 15g apricot nappage (sieved jam)
- Juice of one lime
- Small bunch of coriander leaves
- 2 brioche buns
- Salt and pepper
For garnish:
- 20g coconut chips
- 50g mangetout
- Coriander leaves
Method
- Finely dice the chicken breast and finely slice the spring onions then add to a large bowl
- Add your curry powder, ground turmeric, mayonnaise, crème fraîche, tomato ketchup, apricot jam and lime juice and stir to combine. Season with salt and pepper.
- Roughly chop your coriander leaves and add to the mixture
- To garnish, remove the tops and tails from your mangetout and thinly slice on an angle
- Slice the brioche buns lengthwise and put the tops to one side. Scoop out the inside of the buns, being careful not to make any holes and fill the centre with your chicken mixture, topping it with some of your mangetout, coconut chips and coriander leaves
- Put the top of the bun on top and serve immediately