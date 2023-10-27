Costa coffee has launched its Christmas menu - this time with four brand new drinks.

Costa coffee has revealed its Christmas menu, just in time for the holiday season. This year sees four delicious new drinks join the list while festive favourites such as Terry’s Chocolate Orange Hot Chocolate and the Gingerbread and Cream Latte are also back.

Winter is well and truly underway but there will still be some that think it’s too early to utter the word ‘Christmas’. On the other hand, Costa can’t wait for it to begin and has announced its Christmas menu will be arriving in less than a week.

The popular coffee chain is releasing four new hot drinks this year - starting off with the Roasted Hazel Latte and Roasted Hazel Hot Chocolate. Both new hot beverages include a flavourful roasted hazelnut syrup, topped with Light Whip, and completed with a beautiful, bronzed shimmer and mini gold stars.

Also joining the menu, is the Sticky Toffee Latte and new Sticky Toffee Iced Latte - based on the nationally adored Sticky Toffee Pudding. Both drinks feature a yummy sticky toffee flavoured sauce, topped with Light Whip, and drizzled with even more sauce, finished with a sprinkling of bronze shimmery, angel-like dusting.

All new beverages start from £3.95 and join a line-up of festive favourites including the Terry’s Chocolate Orange hot chocolate, After Eight hot chocolate and black forest and cream hot chocolate - which became quickly sought after following its menu debut last year.

There’s also a whole host of food items being added to the Christmas menu. Some items, like the pigs and blankets toastie will grace the seasonal selection for the first time while familiar favourites like the brie bacon and cranberry panini are making a combeback.

Costa is also increasing its range of festive merchandise with its new takeaway cup range for 2023. The new cups range from 4oz to 20oz are made from plant-based materials and will be available in stores and Costa Express machines around the country

Drinks

New sticky toffee latte – starts from £3.95

New sticky toffee iced latte – starts from £3.95

New roasted hazel latte – starts from £3.95

New roasted hazel hot chocolate – starts from £3.95

Terry’s chocolate orange® hot chocolate – starts from £4.20

Inspired by after eight® hot chocolate – starts from £4.20

Black forest and cream hot chocolate – starts from £3.95

Gingerbread and cream latte – starts from £3.95

Food

New pigs and blankets toastie - from £4.95

New vegan turkey and trimmings toastie – from £4.05

New honey roast ham and wensleydale ciabatta – from £4.95

New Melton Mowbray pork pies – from £2.60

New sausage roll – prices from £3.20

Brie bacon and cranberry panini – from £4.95

Brie and cranberry toastie – from £3.75

Turkey and trimmings toastie – from £4.95

Turkey feast sandwich - from £3.80

New belgian chocolate ganache cake – from £3.65

New sticky toffee loaf cake – from £3.15

All butter mince pie – from £2.40

Vegan and gluten-free mince tart – from £2.25

New vegan christmas cake slice – from £2.65

New polar bear gingerbread biscuit – from £2.15

New tasty christmas tree shortcake biscuit – from £2.15

New salted caramel honeycomb bag - from £2.85

New clotted cream fudge bag – from £2.85

Terry’s chocolate orange muffin - from £2.60

Gingerbread muffin – from £2.65

White chocolate trillionaire’s slice – from £2.65

Crispy festive wreath – from £2.45