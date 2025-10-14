Coffee lovers can get hold of a £1 drink today - with this bit of inside knowledge.

The deal coves Costa Coffee - but isn’t available in any cafés belonging to the chain. Instead, it applies to drinks bought at a Costa Express machine in a Co-op store.

All regular Costa Express drinks – including coffee, tea and hot chocolate will just £1 for one day - today - in all 1,400 Co-op shops which have a machine.

Co-op’s Food To Go buying manager Lyndsey Thornton said: “Our shoppers love a Costa Coffee and as a convenience retailer with stores across the UK, we are perfectly placed to give them a convenient hot drink hit whether they’re on the go or popping in for their daily essentials. This exclusive to Co-op £1 deal offers an amazing saving, and part of our ongoing commitment to deliver value to our shoppers. I would tell customers to run, not walk for this offer!”

The saving is more than half price as tea or short coffees are normally £2.40, with long coffees and hot chocolate at least £3.20. Included in the offer are Americanos, lattes, cappuccinos, and flat whites.