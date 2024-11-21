Could this be London’s most carefully sourced sourdough pizza?

Sustainable sourdough pizza restaurants, Sodo Pizza, have released a new Winter 2024 menu, and with flour milled on site and most ingredients within a stone’s throw of its six restaurants, this could be the most carefully sourced pizza you eat this year.

The new winter menu includes burrata produced in Acton, customer-favourite pizza, Wicker Man, complete with pepperoni and nduja cured in Islington, fresh mozzarella produced in Acton using milk from a single herd just outside of London (delivered three times a week) and chilli-infused Walthamstow honey; a vegan option, Top Boy, with mushroom from Devon’s Forest Funghi and the mixed seasonal salad leaves - topped with Lincolnshire Poacher, aka the ‘UK Parmesan’ - arrive a tiny distance from Dagenham.

Other intriguingly named pizzas include Jon Bon Chovy, White Goat and Dirty Boy, plus the obligatory Margherita topped with Lincolnshire Poacher. An updated drinks menu includes natural wines, a Bethnal Green Pale Ale and a table beer from Bermondsey brewery, The Kernal.

Sodo Pizza make pizzas from the base up and one thing that hasn’t changed is what the restaurants are famous for - long 48-hour fermented sourdough, the ultimate in sustainable dough when you consider the ‘starter’ is continually fed to be used indefinitely. An added bonus is that this ancient breadmaking method breaks down gluten and starch in the flour, making it much easier to digest than regular dough.

The flour added to the starter to make the bases is milled on site using heritage grains, so there are almost zero food miles with a Sodo Pizza base and with so much local produce loaded on top you can be assured of the freshest tasting goodness, while supporting local producers.

Dan Birch, Founder & Director, Sodo Pizza, says: “What sets us apart is our base. A light, well fermented sourdough made with nutritious, freshly milled grains. From there, adding the best seasonal produce from all around us. We’re always looking to solve the problem of provenance of ingredients by working directly with farmers and producers to ensure we’re serving up the best possible pizza we can.”

Sodo Pizza restaurants are located in Bethnal Green, Clapton, Deptford, Walthamstow, Hoxton and Hammersmith. For further information or to book a table please visit https://www.sodopizza.co.uk/