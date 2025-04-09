Cracking deal sees kids eat for free at Marco Pierre White Restaurants this Easter

Easter treats across the Marco Pierre White Restaurants estate where kids eat for free

Families looking for the perfect excuse for a get together over the Easter holidays can head to any one of Marco Pierre White Restaurants UK venues where they can feed the kids absolutely free.

Available at the Marco Pierre White’s Steakhouse, New York Italian and Chophouse restaurants anyone who fancies tucking into a delicious menu that’s served ‘family style’ and been devised by arguably the country’s greatest ever chef, will be able to do so without worrying about the cost of their child’s meal*.

Guests also have the chance to win some incredible prizes through the restaurant’s online ‘Crack the Egg’ competition where they can pick up a host of Easter treats including a meal for two, glass of fizz or free dessert.

Robyn Lee, marketing director said: “Easter is all about spending time with the family and what better way to do that than go out for a meal where you can catch up and enjoy some delicious food with those closest to you.

“Our spring menu is now being served and includes a superb range of dishes that pays homage to the time of year. There’s also plenty of choice to satisfy younger diners and with kids getting their meal for free, makes it even more appealing, especially for those paying!

“The Crack the Egg competition is also a bit of seasonal fun where guests can win some fabulous prizes and enjoy them on the day they visit. What better way to make your day even more enjoyable than sipping a free glass of fizz or choosing a free side to go with your meal.

“Marco’s restaurants are about simple, authentic food, served in a great environment with a relaxed atmosphere and we can’t wait to welcome guests both young and old where they can make everlasting memories.”

For more information, to book or to view the menus visit mpwrestaurants.co.uk/

* participating venues only; The offer applies to under 12s and includes either a starter and main or main and dessert with every paying adult main off the à la carte menu