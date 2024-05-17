Creams free ice cream: free scoop offer today, locations near me - dairy, sugar and lactose free options
Money saving expert Martin Lewis has issued a one-day alert for ice-cream lovers in the UK, with the BBC Sounds podcast presenter announcing in his latest Money Saving Expert newsletter that a popular chain is giving away free scoops today (17 May).
Lewis said: "FREE Creams Cafe gelato scoop (normally £2.50). Here's a scoop for you - no code, no min spend - just turn up this Friday at 90+ locations in England, max one scoop per person.
"(PS: It'll be interesting to see how it plays out - it could go wild, with big queues and stock shortages, or be as smooth as ice.)"
Each person can get one free scoop, choosing from over 20 flavours of sorbet and gelato (including banoffee, coconut, bubblegum, Oreo, and more).
Sorbet is typically dairy-free, lactose-free, and often gluten-free, making it a suitable option for people with lactose intolerance or dairy allergies. It is made primarily from fruit, water and sugar, but it is always important to check the specific ingredients of the brand you are consuming.
Creams Cafe is offering free scoops as a way of celebrating its 16th birthday. It was founded in 2008 in London, and started as a single dessert cafe offering a range of gelatos, waffles and other sweet treats.
Over the years, Creams Cafe grew and expanded its presence across the UK, and it currently has over 90 locations nationwide, making it one of the largest dessert parlour chains in the country.
The full list of Creams Cafes giving away free ice cream:
London
- Beckton
- Brixton
- Croydon
- Dalston
- Ealing
- Elephant and Castle
- Edgware
- Enfield
- Epsom
- Finsbury Park
- Gants Hill
- Hammersmith
- Harrow Delivery Kitchen
- Hounslow
- Kentish Town
- Kilburn
- Kings Cross
- Kingston
- London Bridge
- Marble Arch
- Morden
- North Finchley
- Old Street
- Peckham
- Putney
- Romford
- Royal Wharf
- Shepherd’s Bush
- Southall
- Southgate
- Streatham
- Uxbridge
- Walthamstow
- Watford
- Wembley
- Whitechapel
- Wood Green
- Woolwich
East
- Bedford
- Borehamwood
- Cambridge
- Cheshunt – Now Open
- Harlow
- Hemel Hempstead
- Lakeside
- Luton
- Milton Keynes
- Peterborough
- Rickmansworth
- Southend
- Middlesbrough
- Newcastle
- Scarborough
- Gateshead
- Blackburn
- Blackpool
- Doncaster
- Liverpool
- Manchester
- Manchester Arndale
- Sheffield
- Wigan
- Bexleyheath
- Brighton
- Bromley
- Camberley
- Canterbury
- Chatham
- Crawley
- Eastbourne
- Eastleigh
- Gravesend
- Guildford
- High Wycombe
- Isle of Sheppey
- Orpington
- Reading
- Rochester
- Slough
- Staines
- Tunbridge Wells
- Windsor
South West
- Bournemouth
- Bournemouth City Centre
- Cheltenham
- Dorchester
- New Haw
Midlands
- Coventry
- Leicester
- Nottingham
- Telford
- Walsall
The following Creams Cafes will unfortunately NOT be offering free scoops:
- Cardiff – Closed
- Leamington Spa – Temporarily closed
- Bristol – Temporarily closed
- Bath – Temporarily closed
- Maidstone – Temporarily closed
- Bluewater – Temporarily closed
- Stockport – Temporarily closed
