Money saving expert Martin Lewis has issued a one-day alert for ice-cream lovers in the UK, with the BBC Sounds podcast presenter announcing in his latest Money Saving Expert newsletter that a popular chain is giving away free scoops today (17 May).

Lewis said: "FREE Creams Cafe gelato scoop (normally £2.50). Here's a scoop for you - no code, no min spend - just turn up this Friday at 90+ locations in England, max one scoop per person.

"(PS: It'll be interesting to see how it plays out - it could go wild, with big queues and stock shortages, or be as smooth as ice.)"

Each person can get one free scoop, choosing from over 20 flavours of sorbet and gelato (including banoffee, coconut, bubblegum, Oreo, and more).

Sorbet is typically dairy-free, lactose-free, and often gluten-free, making it a suitable option for people with lactose intolerance or dairy allergies. It is made primarily from fruit, water and sugar, but it is always important to check the specific ingredients of the brand you are consuming.

Creams Cafe is offering free scoops as a way of celebrating its 16th birthday. It was founded in 2008 in London, and started as a single dessert cafe offering a range of gelatos, waffles and other sweet treats.

Over the years, Creams Cafe grew and expanded its presence across the UK, and it currently has over 90 locations nationwide, making it one of the largest dessert parlour chains in the country.

The full list of Creams Cafes giving away free ice cream:

London

Beckton

Brixton

Croydon

Dalston

Ealing

Elephant and Castle

Edgware

Enfield

Epsom

Finsbury Park

Gants Hill

Hammersmith

Harrow Delivery Kitchen

Hounslow

Kentish Town

Kilburn

Kings Cross

Kingston

London Bridge

Marble Arch

Morden

North Finchley

Old Street

Peckham

Putney

Romford

Royal Wharf

Shepherd’s Bush

Southall

Southgate

Streatham

Uxbridge

Walthamstow

Watford

Wembley

Whitechapel

Wood Green

Woolwich

East

Bedford

Borehamwood

Cambridge

Cheshunt – Now Open

Harlow

Hemel Hempstead

Lakeside

Luton

Milton Keynes

Peterborough

Rickmansworth

Southend

Middlesbrough

Newcastle

Scarborough

Gateshead

Blackburn

Blackpool

Doncaster

Liverpool

Manchester

Manchester Arndale

Sheffield

Wigan

Bexleyheath

Brighton

Bromley

Camberley

Canterbury

Chatham

Crawley

Eastbourne

Eastleigh

Gravesend

Guildford

High Wycombe

Isle of Sheppey

Orpington

Reading

Rochester

Slough

Staines

Tunbridge Wells

Windsor

South West

Bournemouth

Bournemouth City Centre

Cheltenham

Dorchester

New Haw

Midlands

Coventry

Leicester

Nottingham

Telford

Walsall

The following Creams Cafes will unfortunately NOT be offering free scoops: