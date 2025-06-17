Crunch crisis averted as scientists defeat soggy cereal

Choco Crunch Oaties

Crunch wizards at Kellogg’s develop cereal that withstands the crucial ‘three-minute test’.

Scientists working in a pioneering research lab at the birthplace of the cereal industry have developed what they believe to be one of the first sog-defying cereals.

After 18 months of painstaking research where food scientists poured over hundreds of recipes, innovators appear to have achieved what few people thought possible - by beating the sog and upholding the crunch.

The news is sure to delight the nation as new research from Kellogg’s discovers that soggy cereal is a big no no for Brits – with 51% of those surveyed saying they prefer cereal that’s crunchy. Over a third (32%) said that they worry about their cereal going soft, jumping to almost half (45%) in London - with 15% even saying that soggy cereal would ruin their morning completely.

Brits estimate that it takes three minutes for their cereal to go soggy in the morning, a mushy milestone that had been blown out of the water by Kellogg’s during tests.

The revolutionary new cereal, Kellogg’s Oaties, available in Original Crunch and Choco Crunch, managed to retain its structural integrity during the three-minute soak test, thanks to its unique shape and high-fibre ingredients.

To mark the innovation, new research from Kellogg’s pinpoints the nation’s ‘crunch capital’, as well as identifying the most prolific places in Britain which prefer their cereal with a little less bite.

Wrexham (90%), Leeds (63%) and Norwich (59%) have been revealed among the places where most families love crunchy cereal.

However, a slight national divide has been discovered with 14% of the UK firmly backing soft cereal. Preferring a softer start to the morning are Coventry (23%), Worcester (20%) and Manchester (18%).

The top 10 ‘crunch hotspots’ in the UK include:

Wrexham (90%) Aberystwyth (75%) Cardiff (68%) Newcastle (65%) Swansea (64%) Leeds (63%) Norwich (59%) Cambridge (59%) Brighton & Hove (58%) Wolverhampton (55%)

For crunch lovers, texture (64%), a better eating experience (55%) and being a better pairing with milk (53%) are the main reasons for firmly choosing team crunch.

49% of Gen Z said that they want to eat crunchy foods because of social media food videos, whereas millennials (48%) said that it’s because of visual appeal and textures.

Parents say that cereal is important (70%) in creating a smoother morning for their children saying that it’s: quick to prepare (71%), a good way to get fibre/protein into them (57%), is a meal their kids will actually eat (49%) and that it’s versatile, so children can have it however they want (46%).

Other astonishing discoveries highlighted that 13% of Brits would consider adding ice cream to their cereal alongside avocado (10%), cheese (10%) and even hard boiled eggs (8%).

Most, however, are happy to stick with fresh fruit (33%), honey (23%), dried fruit (22%) and yoghurt (21%) as their cereal toppings.

Despite the rise in alternative milks, the majority of Brits (91%) said that they reach for cows milk as part of their morning ritual, using it on their cereal every day. 48% said that they have, or would consider, an alternative to cows milk – with oat milk (38%) and almond milk (33%) being the most popular alternatives. Surprisingly, hot chocolate also made the cut, with 18% saying that they’ve considered using this as an alternative to dairy milk.

Available in two delicious flavours, Original Crunch and Choco Crunch, Kellogg’s Oaties is a new oat-based cereal that is high in fibre with added B vitamins and iron.

The new cereal offers a nutritious and convenient option for those busy mornings or relaxed weekend breakfasts at home. Each 500g pack is £3.49 (RRP) and is available in Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco.