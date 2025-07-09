Cumbria’s Top Picnic Spots You Need to Try This National Picnic Month

July is National Picnic Month.

Does anything beat a British Summer Time picnic? As soon as the summer sun comes out to play, we Brits flock to our favourite spots to soak up vitamin D and munch down sarnies – with recent data showing huge increases in picnic-related searches online.

Since the hotter weather over the last three months, “picnic basket” searches are up 83%, “picnic spot” is up 90%, and “picnic blanket” searches are up a massive 123%. What’s more, the question “Where to go for a picnic near me?” has also risen – with a search volume of 110 a month.

With National Picnic Month underway, there’s never been a better time to embrace this newfound picnic appreciation – and where better to spread out your tartan blanket than stunning Cumbria? With the Lake District consistently topping staycation polls and popularity contests, from “ Happiest Road Trip” to “ Happiest Holiday Hotspot”, Cumbria is the ideal spot for a picnic with a view.

To find the perfect spot to set up your picnic in scenic Cumbria, we asked the locals from Armathwaite Hall, known for its Lake District spa hotel. They’ve created a list of their top picnic spots in Cumbria – ranked not just on their TripAdvisor review score, but also the number of reviews and relevance of positive keywords used about their picnic experience at each location.

Without further ado, here are the top Cumbria picnic spots you should try that those in the know will be enjoying this month.

Carlisle Castle, Carlisle (4.1 stars, 1,424 reviews)

A hidden gem as far as city-based picnic experiences go, the beautiful and historic surroundings of Carlisle Castle are perfect for laying down your picnic basket.

There are a couple of places to chow down in the sunshine, including a large grassy bailey with unique views of the medieval castle walls, as well as a dedicated picnic area.

“What’s lovely about a picnic lunch at Carlisle Castle, is that you can follow it up with a scenic walk,” says Lynsey Meades, Wedding Coordinator. “Take a stroll down the River Eden to walk off your sarnies and picky bits, it’s a massive 83-mile river with plenty of walking routes – it’s quite romantic, actually!”

Watchtree Nature Reserve, Carlisle (4.5 stars, 141 reviews)

Watchtree Nature Reserve is a wonderful success story for wildlife conservation, turning what was once an old airfield into a haven for Cumbrian nature – including birds, butterflies and everything in between.

“Watchtree Nature Reserve is a must-visit for families,” says Millie Robins, Armathwaite Reception Manager. “It’s an educational and wholesome experience for both children and adults, with accessible trails and maps available, a great visitors centre and even a café if you don’t fancy packing a full picnic!

“There are spots with clear views to the northern hills of the Lake District, overlooking the Solway Firth estuary, which make for a scenic picnic. It’s a 205-acre nature reserve, so there are plenty of eating spots to discover, but visitors are also free to picnic in dedicated areas around the café.”

Talkin Tarn Country Park, Brampton (4.5 stars, 764 reviews)

An easy-going picnic experience, Talkin Tarn Country Park is a beloved family destination – offering ancient woodlands to explore, a tearoom, local wildlife and tranquil surroundings, perfect for a family picnic to get away from the hustle and bustle.

“Talkin Tarn Country Park is another great family day out, which can be made as long or short as you like,” says Millie. “If you just want to go for a picnic, there’s no shortage of lakeside views, grassy retreats and spaces to enjoy – but there’s also plenty of events on if you want to make a day of it, including water sports, canoeing and more!”

Ashness Bridge, Keswick (4.5 stars, 219 reviews)

One of the most photogenic locations in the whole of the Lake District, this bridge, water feature and panorama has over 5,000 hashtags on Instagram. It’s considered to be one of the most beautiful spots in the Lake District, which, naturally, makes it a good spot for food with a view.

“Honestly, Ashness Bridge has to be seen to be believed – the photos just don’t do the spot justice, no matter how photogenic the vistas are!” Lynsey says. “Ashness Bridge is perfect for a picnic, too. It’s a very romantic setting, making you feel as though you’re in a painting – so it’s perfect for couples who want to enjoy the peace of the Lake District.”

Lake Windermere, Windermere (4.7 stars, 4,183 reviews)

There’s no one best spot to point to when it comes to a picnic at Lake Windermere. This 10.5-mile-long lake is England’s largest – the views are breathtaking and space bountiful, whichever way you slice it.

Naturally, this makes Lake Windermere one of the most popular picnic spots in Cumbria – and in all likelihood – one of the most popular in Britain, considering the whopping 49k and 4.8k hashtags on Instagram and TikTok respectively.

“Lake Windermere leaves picnic lovers simply spoilt for choice – you could go for a picnic once a week and still have 10/10 spots left to try, all with a unique perspective of the world-renowned view,” says Lynsey. “Personally, my favourite spots to picnic at Windermere are the southern end (near Fell Foot Park) or the western shore – I just love to watch the open water swimmers, ferries and passers-by.

“Similarly to why I recommend Carlisle Castle, I also just love a picnic spot with close access to a walk along the water – and when it comes to Windermere – you don’t get much closer than this. Well, apart from the number one spot on my list…”

Ullswater Lake, Lake District (4.8 stars, 403 reviews)

“This might be a controversial result for some, but thanks to a combination of high review scores, high search intent and plenty of hashtags of its own – Ullswater has claimed the top spot on our list for picnic experience and popularity!” reveals Leeann Lennox-Burrough, Sales & Marketing Manager.

“Ullswater Lake is known as one of the prettiest in England – with a combination of rolling fells and glistening water in the summer time,” says Leeann. “It’s a bit quieter than the tourist-favourite Lake Windermere, which I think might be what gave it the edge during our research, resulting in a higher search intent for picnics here in the summer time.

“A personal favourite spot to picnic at Ullswater Lake is at Glencoyne Bay,” Leeann continues. “A pebbled shoreline and grassy banks that slope towards the lake make for my favourite view at Ullswater and, as we all know, the perfect view often makes for the ideal picnic setting.

“There’s also Sandwick Bay, on the lake’s eastern shore. This is a more remote spot to spread out your blanket, with a relaxing stillness to the water and nearby woods, making the chance of seeing the local red squirrels all the more likely.”

Will you be trying any of these picnic spots this National Picnic Month? Whichever you decide to visit, Cumbria will not disappoint.