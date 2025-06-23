Devine Restaurant Coffee Bar: London café named Britain’s best

Cafes often mean more to the communities they serve than just a place to grab coffee - they're a space to unwind, connect with others, work, and write

New study reveals that Devine Restaurant Coffee Bar in London is Britain’s best café.

The study, conducted by Pens.com, analysed Tripadvisor review counts and ratings for over 14,000 cafés across the UK’s 150 most populated cities. It then created a score combining these two factors to find out which spots are highest rated and favoured by Britons.

Top 10 Britain’s best cafés

Rank Name Overall rating Number of reviews City Score 1 Devine Restaurant Coffee Bar 5 1409 London 4.9979 2 Blether 5 526 Aberdeen 4.9945 3 Saracens Cafe 5 349 Nottingham 4.9917 4 Kanu Poké 5 293 Shrewsbury 4.9901 5 Kawaffle 5 286 Plymouth 4.9899 6 Lynne's Scrumptious Snax 5 263 Edinburgh 4.9890 7 Tantuni 5 258 Plymouth 4.9888 8 Laco Café & Bistro 5 236 Stockport 4.9878 9 Rising Cafe 5 221 Birmingham 4.9869 10 Crema E Cioccolato Scarborough 5 206 Scarborough 4.9860

Devine Restaurant Coffee Bar in London secured the top spot with an impressive 1,409 reviews while maintaining a perfect 5-star rating, resulting in the highest score of 4.9979. The café is located in Vine Street, within the City of London, just a few steps away from the Tower of London. Devine is independent and family run, and its menu includes all the classic British breakfast items, like full breakfasts, omelettes, baps and more for reasonable prices given its location, the most expensive item priced at £12. The café is open from Tuesday to Friday only in the mornings from 7 am to 2 pm.

Aberdeen's Blether claimed second place with 526 reviews and a score of 4.9945. Located on North Deeside Road Cults, Blether is extremely dog friendly, encouraging customers on their socials to bring their pooches along. Their homemade menu spans breakfast, lunch, and supper, and caters to gluten-free and vegan diets.

Saracens Cafe in Nottingham ranks third, which garnered 349 reviews for a total score of 4.9917. Saracens distinguishes itself from the rest of the places in the top 10 for its opening hours, as it’s the only one which is open until late at night: until 1 am from Sunday to Thursday, and until 2 am on Fridays and Saturdays. The menu is a blend of various cuisines from around the world, with both full British breakfasts and curries to choose from, as well as burgers, pasta dishes and a wide selection of cocktails.

Further down the list, Kanu Poké, in Shrewsbury, comes fourth, with 293 reviews and a score of 4.9901, while Kawaffle, in Plymouth rounds out the top five, with 286 reviews and a final score of 4.9899.

A spokesperson from Pens.com commented on the findings, "Cafes often mean more to the communities they serve than just a place to grab coffee - they're a space to unwind, connect with others, work, and write.

“These results show the strength and diversity of Britain's café scene across the country. While the top spot goes to London, it's great to see towns and cities throughout the UK represented in the rankings, demonstrating the nationwide growth in quality coffee shops and cafés."

"What's most striking is how these successful cafés have managed to maintain perfect ratings even with hundreds of reviews, showing a high level of consistency in service and quality."

