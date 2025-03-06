Dhoom Indian Streatery: Punjab is next Indian region to be showcased as chef Prasad completes a culinary journey

Swaad Punjab means Enjoy Punjab!

After exploring the rich and colourful taste sensations and flavours of some eleven different regions of India, Dhoom Indian Streatery & Bar in Dunfermline turns its attention to its twelfth, and most soul stirring culinary journey yet - the food of the Punjab region.

Meaning “the land of five waters”, Punjab, situated in the NW of India, derives its name from five rivers – the Ravi, Beas, Chenab, Sutlej, and Jhelum.

With a history dating back to 3000 BC, Punjab is an extremely fertile area of India which is home to one of the world’s oldest agricultural civilisations, a place of golden wheat swaying in the wind, a place where every meal is a celebration of life, of tradition, and of gratitude.

The most notable feature in Punjab is Amritsar’s iconic Golden Temple, a symbol of spirituality and selfless service, where the tradition of “Langar” or community meals - feeds thousands of people on a daily basis, regardless of background.

Owner Chef Prasad is pictured with the colourful drummer and piper who welcomed guests to Dhoom

“We are delighted to present our latest tasting menu inspired by the incredible Punjab region, which once again offers our customers the most authentic and beloved flavours of the region,” said Dhoom Chef/Proprietor Prasad.

“We've crafted this new menu with the finest ingredients, which often are imported from my travels to India, using traditional techniques passed down through the generations. It's another taste sensation which we are excited to reveal, another tempting menu filled with love which we very much hope our customers, old and new, will enjoy.”

Dishes on the menu include Lamb Saag & Makki di Roti, a Winter classic, rich, earthy and comforting, alongside Amritsar Chole-Puri, crisp bread paired with a tangy chickpea curry. Tandoori dishes are also included, from smoky kebabs, to charred flavourful tikkas. Thick, creamy and refreshing Lassi, the traditional yoghurt based drink, is part of the exciting menu.

“All of these new dishes are a tribute to Punjab‘s spirit- bold vibrant and full of heart,” said Prasad. “This menu will take you on a flavourful journey from Murthal, on the Delhi Border, to Wagah, on the Border with Pakistan. Food in Punjab is not just food, it's respected, relished, and remembered,” said Prasad. “Let us bring you that experience.”

Dhoom’s launch of the new Punjab menu comes as the restaurant celebrates yet more industry award nominations. Along with being nominated for the Community Champion Award in the Courier Food & Drink awards, Dhoom has been nominated for Restaurant of the Year in the same awards.

“We are always truly humbled to win awards, and cherish each one we have achieved so far,” said Prasad. “I always say that they are for the whole team, as everyone plays a role here in maintaining this incredible success we have enjoyed. But there is always something new to win. It would be fantastic to win Best Restaurant in the Courier Food & Drink awards, as this is one we've not won before. I've always wanted to give back to the community and gain so much satisfaction from our regular donations to all types of charities and groups all over Dunfermline, and beyond. If I am thought of as a Community Champion, I am very humbled indeed, so we will see what the night brings.”

Dhoom’s new Punjab Menu is now live.

For the first time, Dhoom will offer a three course lunch meu as well as its usual seven course lunch taster menu. The evening taster menu offers ten courses.

For further details visit www.dhoomuk.co.uk.