Dining with the author: Cheltenham restaurant hosts exclusive cookbook event

Head Chef Thomas Law and owner Jay Rahman with the Prithvi cookbook

Following the announcement of its debut cookbook in October 2024, a Cheltenham-based Indian restaurant will host an intimate dining experience where guests can learn more about the recipes and the inspiration behind them.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Wednesday the 5th of March, the celebration at Prithvi is set to be an exclusive experience, allowing guests to enjoy a seven-course menu from dishes featured in the cookbook, and gain unique insights from the Head Chef and co-author of the book, Thomas Law.

Each course will be introduced by Thomas, who will share the inspiration, techniques, and stories behind each recipe, giving guests an unparalleled behind-the-scenes perspective of Prithvi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening’s menu features a selection of culinary offerings, beginning with snacks including chickpea tacos with flavours of chaat, beef tartare with wild garlic emulsion and truffle, and charcoal puri with whipped cod roe and furikake. Guests will then try an onion seed milk loaf with biryani-spiced goats’ butter, followed by Chettinad cauliflower with black garlic and tamarind.

The main courses feature a monkfish makhani accompanied by heritage tomatoes, basil and tapioca, with a hint of tamarind, and a crab and scallop raviolo served with a curry beurre blanc, avruga caviar, and black garlic. The Wiltshire beef fillet is complemented by a bone marrow dumpling and broccoli hariyali.

Desserts will include a coconut rice pudding with cardamom fudge, mango, and toasted buckwheat, as well as an Araguani chocolate dish paired with mascarpone, cherry, and flaxseed.

Set to be a milestone event for the restaurant, the evening will combine refined cuisine, expert anecdotes, and the opportunity to purchase the thoughtfully crafted cookbook for a discounted price of £35, making it an exciting occasion for food enthusiasts and frequent diners of Prithvi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the event, Thomas said: "This event is an opportunity to connect more closely with our guests and take them through the thought process behind each dish. Every course represents a piece of the journey we've been on at Prithvi, and I’m looking forward to sharing those insights in a way that goes beyond just dining. Cooking is about process and context as much as ingredients, and it’s exciting to be able to discuss the methods and my thoughts behind each plate. The cookbook reflects years of work so it is brilliant to be able to share that experience in person.”

Prithvi, named after the Sanskrit word for 'mother earth' blends Indian cuisine with modernity. The fine-dining restaurant reinterprets classic flavours using contemporary techniques and locally sourced ingredients, creating dishes that give a nod to tradition with bold, refined twists.

Jay Rahman, owner of Prithvi and co-author of the cookbook, added: “This launch event is all about celebrating the cookbook in a way that feels engaging. Keeping it small means guests can truly take in the experience, enjoy the dishes as they were intended, and have real conversations about the food. It’s a rare opportunity to be part of something so personal and to connect with the heart of what we do at Prithvi. The cookbook is something we’ve poured years of experience into, and this event allows us to share that journey.”

The event is priced at £95 per person, and there will be an optional additional wine flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are very limited tickets available, which will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Reservations for the event can be made by visiting https://prithvirestaurant.com/reservations/.

The Prithvi cookbook is also available to order online, via the website https://www.awaywithmedia.com/buy-books/prithvi.