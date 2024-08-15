Discover finest flavours of the sea at English Riviera’s Seafood FEAST 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The English Riviera is gearing up to host its annual England’s Seafood FEAST, a celebration of the region's rich maritime heritage and culinary excellence, in the Devon coastal towns of Torquay, Paignton and Brixham this September.

This year’s event promises to be more extraordinary than ever, featuring a line-up of unique and immersive gastronomic experiences including kayaking for seafood and foraging from Coast to Caves and even a fish-themed event for dogs!

Here are six must-attend events for foodies to showcase the diversity of what is on offer showcasing a taste for all the senses at England’s Seafood FEAST 2024:

1. SEADOGS at Shoreline

Date: 06 October 2024 Time: 2pm - 4pm

Location: Shoreline steps near the Shoreline Bar & Restaurant

Join the celebration of England's Seafood Feast with SEADOGS at Shoreline, in partnership with The Happy Hub's Happy Dogs! Gather at the bottom of Shoreline steps pier side for a delightful beach walk, rejoicing in the lifted beach ban to let your beloved pooches play freely.

After some sandy fun, head up to Shoreline where a fishtastic dog-friendly feast awaits your four-legged companions. Treat them to homemade dog meals and delectable seafood-infused treats specially crafted for their enjoyment.

But that's not all! GreenBay Vets will be on hand to share invaluable tips on keeping your pooch healthy and the benefits of incorporating seafood into their diet.

Book tickets here: https://www.englishriviera.co.uk/whats-on/sea-dogs-at-shoreline-p3388423

2. Kayak, Cast and Cookout with Reach Outdoors

Date: Various dates throughout October

Location: Goodrington Sands, Paignton

Experience the thrill of catching your dinner on this adventurous outing. Paddle along the stunning coastline, cast your line, and then enjoy a BBQ cookout where your freshly caught fish will be prepared and cooked over an open fire. This event combines the beauty of nature with the satisfaction of a self-caught meal, making it perfect for adventurers and food enthusiasts alike.

Book tickets here: https://www.englishriviera.co.uk/whats-on/kayak-cast-and-cookout-reach-outdoors-p3500663

3. Champion Seafood Celebration at Pier Point

Date: 11 October 2024

Location: Pier Point Restaurant, Torquay

Join the UK's top two fish and chip restaurants for an exclusive collaboration supper. Enjoy a unique menu that showcases the best in British seafood from England’s Seafood Coast, with each dish crafted to perfection. This event is a tribute to the classic fish and chip experience, elevated to gourmet standards.

Book tickets here: https://www.englishriviera.co.uk/whats-on/champion-seafood-celebration-enjoy-the-uks-top-2-best-fish-and-chip-restaurants-collaboration-supper-at-pier-point-p3148663

4. Loluli’s Pop-Up: Fish Over Fire at Otto, Torquay

Date: 12 October 12 2024

Location: Otto, Torquay

Join renowned chef Loluli for a pop-up dining experience highlighting the primal technique of cooking fish over an open flame. This event promises an unforgettable meal with a focus on fresh, locally sourced fish, prepared in a way that enhances its natural flavours.

Book tickets here: https://www.englishriviera.co.uk/whats-on/lolulis-pop-up-fish-over-fire-at-otto-torquay-p3321573

5. Coast to Caves: A Foraged Culinary Journey at Kents Cavern

Date: 05 October 2024

Location: Kents Cavern Prehistoric Caves

Step back in time for a truly unique dining experience hosted by Flora MacInnes, a passionate forager. This event includes a private cave tour and a four-course meal featuring foraged and caught ingredients from local fields and shores. Dine by candlelight in Britain’s oldest home and savour dishes that connect the past and present in an atmospheric setting.

Book tickets here: https://www.englishriviera.co.uk/whats-on/coast-to-caves-p3301633

6. Agatha Christie's Mystery, History and Seafood Gastronomy

Date: 04 October 2024 at 10am

Location: Offshore Restaurant and Bar, Torquay

Join English Riviera’s Agatha Christie and walking tour expert guide Graham Kerr on a walking tour and hear about the story of her extraordinary life and afterwards, tuck into her favourite main course and dessert. Whilst strolling along Torquay’s charming scenic coastline, Graham will share fascinating insights and little-known anecdotes about Christie's life, works, and the places that influenced her timeless tales.

The tour will culminate in a delightful culinary experience at Offshore, where you'll feast on a two course menu of locally caught lobster followed by blackberry ice cream, lovingly prepared to transport you back in time to the flavours she cherished.

Further details available here: https://www.englishriviera.co.uk/whats-on/agatha-christies-mystery-history-and-seafood-gastronomy-p3324373

The English Riviera’s Seafood FEAST 2024 offers a wide array of events that celebrate the region’s fresh seafood culture and culinary creativity. From adventurous cooking experiences to gourmet collaborations, there’s something for every seafood lover to enjoy. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary festival and savour the best that the English Riviera has to offer.

For more information and to book tickets, visit English Riviera Seafood FEAST.