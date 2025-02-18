Ditch the guilt: why it’s time to toast to unapologetic choices in 2025

Not Guilty is a range of full flavoured, full bodied zero alcohol wines that know how to have a good time (and still get up for work in the morning).

Not Guilty Wines is helping Brits embrace guilt-free choices and redefine resolutions.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guilt: we all feel it, but why does something as small as skipping the gym or spending a lazy day binge-watching TV weigh so heavily on our minds? New research from Not Guilty, a range of full flavoured zero-alcohol wines, reveals the truth about what’s making Brits feel bad – and the unapologetic habits bringing us joy.

Amid the season of indulgence, resolutions, and social obligations, it’s no surprise that many of us are wrestling with guilt over everyday choices. Not Guilty’s latest study reveals: 1 in 4 Brits (25%) admit to lying about breaking a New Year’s resolution. 50% confess they’ve specifically lied about breaking alcohol-related resolutions in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this, 21% still feel peer pressure to stick to booze-related resolutions, highlighting the social weight of alcohol culture.

But guilt doesn’t stop at fibbing about resolutions. Over half (57%) of people who lie about their resolutions say it leaves them feeling guilty, with others experiencing sadness (21%) and even shame (27%).

The research also highlights the top resolutions for 2025, with saving money (24%), exercising more (18%), and drinking less alcohol (18%) leading the pack. However, over a third (32%) of respondents say they would find it easier to stick to an alcohol-related resolution if there was less social pressure to drink.

“There’s a tonne of pressure around the festive period and January, from work Christmas parties to the ‘new year, new you’ mantra, it’s a time overflowing with resolutions and expectations,” comments Emily Waterston, Brand Manager at Australian Vintage, the creators of Not Guilty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Not Guilty, we believe you’re ‘not guilty’ if you choose to skip the pressure altogether. With 62% of those making alcohol-related resolutions feeling more confident when they have access to great non-alcoholic options, and 35% considering these options crucial to staying on track, we’re here to empower choice without compromise. A bottle of Not Guilty is more than a drink – it’s your partner in guilt-free celebrations and resolutions.”

To help Brits leave guilt behind in 2025, Not Guilty has launched their ‘Ditch the Guilt’ campaign in partnership with television personality Charlotte Crosby, a champion for embracing life’s choices without apology.

Commenting on the campaign, Charlotte says: “As someone who’s always been about living life to the fullest, I know how easy it is to feel guilty for the smallest things. But honestly, why should we? Whether it’s bingeing your favourite show, skipping a party for well-earned rest (especially now that I’ve got the perfect excuse!), or just choosing not to drink, there’s no room for guilt in 2025. Not Guilty is all about embracing your choices unapologetically – and I’ll definitely be toasting the New Year with a glass in hand, baby bump and all!”

So, what tops our guilt pile? According to the research, the top culprits include: - Spending a day doing absolutely nothing productive (41%) - particularly among Millennials (47%). - Saying “no” to an invitation and feeling relieved (36%). - Ignoring a text for too long (35%) – a top worry for Gen Z. - Telling a white lie to avoid hurting someone’s feelings (31%). - Cancelling plans just to stay home (25%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the flip side, the survey also highlighted the habits Brits are unapologetically embracing – our “no guilt, no shame” moments: - Binge-watching an entire series in a day (40%). - Watching reality TV like Love Island or The Kardashians (32%). - Sleeping until noon on weekends (31%). - Belting out cheesy songs in the car or shower (30%). - Dancing like no one’s watching (30%).

With Charlotte Crosby leading the charge, this campaign invites everyone to ditch the guilt and focus on what truly brings you joy. Whether you choose to honour your resolutions or redefine them altogether, Not Guilty is here to celebrate your choices and support your journey. So next time you're questioned about your drink of choice, plead 'Not Guilty'. After all, living guilt-free is the most satisfying resolution of all.

The Not Guilty range includes a Pinot Grigio, Red Blend and Rosé which are available to purchase in core UK retailers including Tesco, Morrisons and Asda.

For further information, visit www.notguiltyzero.com