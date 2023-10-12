Domino's is offering Emergency Pizza to its US customers - but it's not been revealed whether it will be launched in the UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Domino's Pizza is offering customers in the US a free 'Emergency Pizza', which can be redeemed whenever you are in need of a "pizza pick-me-up".

"Perhaps you burned dinner, the power went out or maybe your in-laws just dropped in without notice – whatever your emergency situation, Domino's believes a free pizza can make anything better," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president – chief brand officer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The offer itself sounds rather tempting, and comes with relatively few caveats. The program offers a free medium two-topping pizza to customers to use whenever they need it most.

To claim a free pizza, customers need to place a delivery order online, or a digital carryout order of $7.99 (£6.50) or more, a move which will automatically earn a Domino's Emergency Pizza after the order goes through.

Then, to claim your Domino's Emergency Pizza, customers will need to sign into or join Domino's Rewards within seven days, and then visit the "My Deals & Rewards" page under their Domino's Rewards account to redeem their Emergency Pizza within 30 days.

The offer is available from now until 24 February 2024, and customers are able to claim their Emergency Pizza on any day between now and then - excluding Halloween and New Year's Eve (31 October and 31 December).

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Why did we launch Domino's Emergency Pizza? added Trumbull. "With so much uncertainty in everyday life, we believe everyone needs a pizza pick-me-up at some point! The hardest part may just be deciding when to use your Emergency Pizza!"

Will Domino's Emergency Pizza offer come to the UK?

As it stands, the Emergency Pizza offer is only available to Domino's Pizza customers in the US.

There are currently no official plans to roll out the scheme to pizza fans in the UK, though if the offer proves a success, Domino's - ranked among the top public restaurant brands in the world with more than 20,000 stores in over 80 countries - may bring it to British shores.