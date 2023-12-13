Telling news your way
Can you face the biggest breakfast yet ... meet the £25, 64-item feast with ten of everything

This could be the UK's biggest breakfast challenge yet – a gargantuan full English with TEN of everything – and which costs £25.

By Darren Burke
2 minutes ago
The belly-busting plateful is the latest in a long line of mammoth fry-ups being served up across the city – and there’s a cash prize on offer for anyone who manages to complete it in just over an hour.

The 64-item breakfast is being served up at Speedy’s Diner in Toll Bar and the full list of ingredients is:

10 rashers of bacon

10 sausages

10 eggs

10 slices of black pudding

10 hash browns

10 pieces of toast

1 bowl of beans

1 bowl of tomatoes

1 bowl of mushrooms

1 bowl of chips

A spokesman said: “This is the big one You have 64 minutes to complete the 64 piece breakfast. The person who finishes all the items on this mega breakfast in the fastest time will win £100 cash and £150 credit on food in the diner.

It’s £25 to compete – but if you finish the whole breakfast in 64 minutes it is free.

A Speedy’s spokesman added: “Your name will proudly be displayed on the wall to say you have completed the challenge. The rules are there’s no sharing - the challenge is for one person to complete only. Good luck and let the competition begin.”

Anyone that fails to finish the challenge will see £5 of the £25 cost of the breakfast donated to Doncaster Children’s Hospital.

Recently, a Doncaster cafe unveiled a 30 inch full English breakfast sandwich while another venue launched a £20, 48-item breakfast.

