Doner Shack expands in Glasgow with new multi-unit franchise deal

Doner Shack is expanding its footprint in Scotland with a new multi-unit franchise deal in Glasgow. Entrepreneur Abrar Khaliq has been awarded a three-site agreement, bringing the brand’s Berlin-inspired kebabs to one of the UK’s most dynamic food scenes. The move marks another key milestone in Doner Shack’s nationwide growth strategy.

“Even though Doner Shack is now growing across four continents, there’s something deeply personal about expanding here in Glasgow. It’s our home city, where so much of our journey began, and seeing the brand grow locally means a lot. Abrar understands what we’re about which is great food, high standards and building real connections with our customers. He’s exactly the kind of franchise partner we love to work with,” said Doner Shack’s Co-founder Sanj Sanghera.

Glasgow born and bred, Abrar Khaliq knows the city like the back of his hand. From prime locations to local tastes, he’s got an instinct for what hungry customers want.

“The opportunity to work with another Glasgow-based operator was really important for me. I've been watching Sanj work on Doner Shack for years and what impresses me the most is the team’s relentless pursuit to make it the best. I've seen the menu develop into something I think is really impressive and ultimately, the biggest thing for me is the food – it’s absolutely next level. I genuinely find myself at my local Doner Shack every few days with friends and family because I just love it that much!” said Abrar.

“I’ve always been surrounded by business and entrepreneurship, which has given me a strong appreciation for what it takes to build a brand and connect with the community. Opening restaurants in Glasgow is a huge moment for me and having the support of Doner Shack’s experienced team is a real boost. I think now is the perfect time to join Doner Shack with so much momentum on a global scale and I’m excited to be part of it,” added Abrar.

As Doner Shack scales up globally, its expansion in Glasgow holds a special significance, reinforcing the brand’s deep connection to the city that shaped its journey.

“It’s wonderful to see Doner Shack return to its roots. With Abrar on board, we can’t wait to bring Doner Shack to even more people across Glasgow and continue growing our presence in the city,” concluded Co-founder Laura Bruce.

