Doritos Flamin Hot and Squid Game 3 invite you to enjoy the pain

New research commissioned by Doritos Flamin’ Hot finds we seek pleasure in others’ pain 43% of Brits admit that watching other people struggle with eye-wateringly spicy food makes them laugh The findings mark Doritos Flamin’ Hot’s partnership with Netflix’s Squid Game 3 and the introduction of new “Flamin’ Hot or Not?” pack (with one in every four crisps packing a Flamin’ Hot punch)

Watching someone trip over, feel the burn of eye-wateringly spicy food, and run to catch a bus they end up missing are among the top 20 things Brits laugh at but know they shouldn’t find funny. That’s according to new research released today by Doritos Flamin’ Hot, which reveals that as a nation, we regularly find pleasure in others’ pain.

The research comes as Doritos Flamin’ Hot announces its partnership with Netflix’s global sensation, Squid Game 3 – the dystopian thriller that has gripped viewers around the world with its high-stakes games of survival – and the release of its third and final series on June 27.

To celebrate, Flamin’ Hot is launching two limited-edition “Flamin’ Hot or Not?” packs on Doritos and Walkers MAX - a daring flavour challenge where one in every four crisps pack a Flamin’ Hot flavour punch while the other crisps are classic flavours, including Doritos Chilli Heatwave or Walkers MAX Sticky BBQ.

A poll of 2,000 adults found they laugh at something inappropriate or insensitive four times a month, with someone falling off a chair most likely to leave them chuckling. Others get the giggles if they see someone walk into a door (33%) or try to push or pull a door that’s clearly labelled the opposite (31%).

While almost half of Brits (49%) admit they find others’ moments of misfortune funny - a similar proportion (42%) admit that it’s even more hilarious when it happens to someone they know, rather than a stranger.

However, we don’t just get a kick out of seeing others suffer, we’re prone to actively seeking moments of pain ourselves - a third (34%) of people find joy in the struggles associated with walking long distances and climbing mountains (13%) and a quarter (26%) enjoy getting hot under the collar eating spicy foods.

Despite the pain spicy food can evoke, 41% of Brits are adamant that they can handle the heat, and 29% of Brits claim they would be happy to take part in a ‘hot and spicy’ challenge if there were a chance to win money. While money is a key motivator, 48% would want to take part to enjoy the challenge, followed by the comedy value (39%), and thrill factor (38%).

Rob Pothier, a spokesperson for Doritos Flamin’ Hot, said: “There’s a universal, somewhat mischievous thrill in witnessing others experience misfortune or discomfort. Whether it’s someone tripping or eating spicy foods - we often can’t help but laugh. We know that as a nation, Brits love spicy food and these challenges shouldn’t be taken too seriously. It is these moments that bring us closer together as we look back and laugh at them.

"We hope to do this with our new packs - the adrenaline rush of tasting the crisp and finding out you haven’t got the spicy one is incredible, and knowing someone else might be the one to get it makes it even sweeter.”

During the month of June, Doritos Flamin’ Hot and Squid Game 3 will invite the nation to take pleasure from other people’s spice-induced pain through its Enjoy The Pain campaign.

The campaign will consist of showcasing ‘spice-weak’ influencers in a series of sweaty, pain-filled portraits, an online simulcast of an influencer-fuelled game of pain and last, but not least, a game where four influencers will ‘Pass the Parcel’ inside the Squid Game universe. The content will be available across YouTube, Meta and TikTok.

From this week - and for eight weeks only - spice lovers all over the UK will be able to get their hands on the “Flamin’ Hot or Not” packs across major retailers including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrison’s, Asda and Coop, to see if they can handle the heat. Products will be sold on a first come first served basis.

TOP 10 MOMENTS OF MISFORTUNE WE SHOULDN’T LAUGH AT BUT DO:

Falling off a chair Walking into a door Being pooped on by a bird Trying to push or pull a door that is clearly labelled the opposite Badly performed karaoke Tripping over A wardrobe malfunction (ripping trousers etc) Eating spicy food they thought they could handle but found it too hot Chasing money or paperwork in the wind Umbrella turning inside out

SUPPORTING SPICY STATS:

29% of Brits are more likely to laugh at a moment of misfortune on a TV show than in real life

24% of Brits admit they have eaten spicy food they thought they could handle but found too hot

19% of Brits find eating spicy foods challenging whilst 16% say it gives them a thrill and 15% want to get better at it

9% of Brits have had to hide their reaction to eating spicy foods to impress others

37% of Brits feel embarrassed when a moment of misfortune happens to them

36% of Brits feel a moment of misfortune lives with them for a few hours after it happens while 10% say it takes them days to get over it.