Eating beef, chicken and apples can cause health issues when flying, Travel Expert warns

Travel experts at Wild Packs are warning holiday-goers that consuming popular items like beef, curries and alcohol can cause discomfort, bloating, and dehydration while flying.

Gastroenterologists have explained that changes in cabin pressure and oxygen levels can inhibit the digestion of food, contributing to feeling bloated, gassy or nauseous. Additionally, the low humidity in aircraft cabins can further increase dehydration and digestive issues.

Jamie Fraser, Travel Expert at US summer camp Wild Packs has outlined the food you should absolutely avoid eating before and during a flight.

"The changes in cabin pressure, combined with reduced oxygen levels, the motion of the plane can inhibit the stomach from emptying, slowing down digestion. Essentially, this means food takes longer to pass into the small intestine, which can lead to bloating, trapped wind, and nausea. But it is important to be aware of what meals to avoid so that you can stay comfortable on your flight.”

The worst food to eat before or during a flight

Fried food: “Fried food like chips, onion rings, and fried chicken can cause digestion issues when flying. Their high fat and oil content can trigger heartburn, while their saltiness can lead to fluid retention, causing bloating and swelling. A pressurised cabin can make this experience even more uncomfortable.” Red meat: “Steaks, burgers and other red meat takes longer to digest, which can leave you feeling heavy and uncomfortable. Instead, choose white meat like chicken or fish is a better option to keep your stomach settled during the journey.” Coffee: “Flying already dehydrates your body, and caffeine only makes it worse. It’s a diuretic, meaning it increases fluid loss, which can lead to headaches, nausea, and fatigue. It can also make it harder to sleep, something you should consider if travelling on a long haul flight. Alcohol: “Alcohol is absorbed into the bloodstream faster at altitude, which means you may feel its effects more strongly than you would on the ground. This, combined with lower oxygen levels, can put extra strain on your heart and lungs, causing dizziness, breathlessness, or even chest discomfort.” Beans, Apples, and Broccoli: “High-fibre foods are great for digestion on the ground, but at altitude, they can cause excessive bloating and gas. The change in air pressure makes gases in the stomach expand, making foods like beans, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, and even apples that are packed with fibre uncomfortable choices mid-flight.” Soda: “Fizzy drinks like soda and sparkling water can lead to bloating and discomfort, as the trapped gas expands in the stomach during the flight. They can also contribute to heartburn, leaving you feeling sluggish and unsettled when you land.” Spicy Food: “Dishes like curries, vindaloo, or anything filled with chilli can irritate the stomach lining, increasing the risk of acid reflux. This is made worse by sitting for long periods of time. Spicy foods can also contribute to dehydration and make it harder to relax or sleep on a flight.”

How to avoid discomfort when flying

Eat smaller meals: “Rather than having one large meal before your flight, opt for smaller, more frequent meals to keep your digestion steady and minimise bloating. Steer clear of heavy, greasy foods that can slow digestion and leave you feeling uncomfortable.” Choose snacks that reduce bloating: “Eat food with natural probiotics like yoghurt, kimchi, and kombucha to support gut health. Snacks like dark chocolate and nuts are rich in magnesium which regulates fluid balance and reduce water retention. Fresh, water-rich foods like cucumber, peppers, celery, and watermelon can also aid hydration and digestion.” Avoid food that can cause gas: “Beans, apples, broccoli, soda, and fried foods, can cause discomfort and bloating due to their impact on digestion. It's best to limit these before and during your flight.” Make sure to keep moving: “Sitting for long stretches can slow digestion and increase bloating. Take opportunities to walk up and down the aisle, stretch in your seat, and do small movements to keep circulation flowing and reduce discomfort.” Bring your own snacks: “Where possible, eat before your flight and pack your own snacks. For example, bring nuts, fresh fruit, or a homemade meal, which will give you better control over what you’re eating and what effect it can have on your body.” Stay hydrated: “Drinking plenty of water before and during your flight helps support digestion and prevent bloating. Electrolyte-rich drinks, coconut water, and herbal teas like ginger, peppermint, or dandelion tea can also aid hydration and reduce water retention.” Refrain from drinking caffeine and alcohol: “Both caffeine and alcohol can dehydrate you, worsening bloating and discomfort. If you do have them, make sure to balance them with extra water or an electrolyte-rich drink.”