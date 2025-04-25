Every confirmed trader unveiled as Southport Food and Drink Festival braced for record attendance
Organisers of the Southport Food and Drink Festival said they were expecting a record attendance with around 40,000 visitors expected to descend on Victoria Park to whet their appetites.
The hugely popular event which runs from Friday, May 30 to Sunday, June 1 will welcome around 150 traders, producers and exhibitors.
Today, Visit Southport revealed every confirmed trader so far as well as a new Experience Marquee alongside a host of exhibitors and fun family-friendly activities to ensure the annual celebration of food tastes success again.
Visitors can enjoy foods from across the globe –with the delicious offerings ranging from Dutch pancakes to Pad Thai.
Other scrummy treats include tacos, Philly cheesesteak, giant Yorkshire puddings and even curried goat!
Sweet treats to devour will include bubble waffles, incredible candyfloss creations and churros Sundaes.
New traders this year include Lids (pies), JT Akshaya (Indian Dosa), Cove (Matcha, Acai Bowls) The Shippy Chippy and La Petite Café – a container coffee unit with Roof Terrace.
As always there will a host of locally produced food and drink ranging from chutneys and jam to gin and pies.
Alongside a range of hot drinks options, there are already 18 confirmed bars at the festival serving up everything from cocktails and wine to world beers and cider.
New for 2025 is an Experience Marquee with just 18 tickets available for each of these paid events.
Experiences people can pay for will include cheese and wine and beer and whisky tasting and, for some, cake decorating masterclasses could be the cherry on top.
There’s a raft of things for children to enjoy including face painting, inflatables and a teddy tombola.
Choirs, dance troupes and a ukelele group will be among those ensuring live entertainment hit the right note.
Exhibitors’ offerings will range from wood carvings and wind chimes to handbags, hats and glittery hair and tattoos.
Cllr Marion Atkinson, Leader of Sefton Council, said:
“The Southport Food and Drink Festival continues to go from strength to strength, and we’re incredibly delighted to organise the biggest and best show we’ve ever had.
“If you’re a returning foodie I don’t need to tell you that it’s a fantastic showcase of the creativity, quality and artistic spirit that defines our borough’s food and drink offer.
“If this is your first time, you will have picked a brilliant Festival to start with, especially with our exciting new features like the Experience Marquee. There really is something for everyone to enjoy.”
The festival is on daily 10am to 6pm and is free to enter. To keep up to date with the latest information, follow @SouthportFoodandDrinkFestival onFacebook, visit www.visitsouthport.com or @visitsouthport on Twitter.
FULL LIST OF TRADERS AND EXHIBITORS (please note, this list is subject to change)
Street food
- 2 Sisters Thai
- 600 Degrees Pizza
- Abbey Ice Cream
- Bartwenty 20
- Bar Crumble
- Café Cannoli
- Cake Corner
- Continental Catering
- Cove
- Crepe Lucette
- Daras Dhaba
- Dobra Kitchen
- Duo Catering
- Eatdutchlekker
- Enjoy Desserts
- Floss Boss
- Fully Loaded
- Freshly Squeezed Fruits (GR8 Kitchenware)
- Freshly Squeezed Fruits
- Funtime Amusements
- Greek Traditional Souvlaki
- Grills & Chills
- Halloumination
- Harlem2Manila
- Hectors Mexican
- Jason Jamies Oriental Charcoal Grill - Noodles
- JJ’s Caribbean Kitchen and Bar Limited
- JT Akshaya
- Just Wings
- Lemon Shakers
- Lids Catering
- Love is Churros
- Marleys Tacos
- Nannie Pearls (Caribbean)
- Nationwide Catering
- North West Game
- Piggie Smalls
- Pitamu
- Pizza Peddlars
- Ready Steady Chef - Hog Roast
- Salt and Pepper UK
- Senor Churros
- Senor Paella
- Shippy Chippy
- Snow Cones
- Shake Factory
- Spuds & Bros Ltd
- Super Bao
- That’s So Corny
- The Bus Yard
- The Butchers Kitchen
- Tik Taco
- Tornado Potatoes
- Velvet Shakes
- What’s Your Beef
- Wild Street Kitchen
- Xanders
Producers
- Beau Pens
- Bee Natural Wraps
- Beekindreimagined
- Bexton Cheese
- Birkdale Cheese Co
- Cactus Parlour
- Casa Mia Sales
- Celtic Spirit
- Continental Cottage Ltd
- Country Flavour
- Daisy Louise Jewellery
- Fairham Distillery
- Finest Fudge Co
- Flapjackery
- Foragers Fancy
- Gift of Oil
- Heritage Kitchen Range of Preserves Ltd
- Hive & Honey
- HM Pasties
- Its Black Dog
- Jethro's Marinades
- Jinger Drinks
- Juiced the Tip
- Kandy Kitchen Creations
- Lancashire Mead Company Limited
- Little Sutton Spice
- Malvavisco Marshmallows
- Mr Fitzpatrick’s Ltd
- My Sweet Retreat
- Nuttalls / Williams Handbaked
- Pudding and Pie
- Pure Indulgence Soaps
- SA Sauces
- Sawley Kitchen
- Signature Scones
- Simply Beeutiful Honey
- Spirit of Garstang
- Susan’s Farmhouse Fudge
- The Doughnuteers
- The Gourmet Scotch Egg Co
- The Real Thai Pie Co - Haworth’s Bakery
- The Wilde Bakery
- Three Pools Nursery
Bars
- Boston Shakers
- Elite Bars
- Flair 'n' Funk
- The Bus Yard
- Beer Inn/ Beer HQ
- Lucky Number 13
- The Special Cider Company
- Wrexham Lager Beer Co
- Bartenders on Tour
- JJ’s Caribbean Kitchen and Bar Limited
- Black Dog Wine Agency
- Mobay Shack
- Neptune Brewery
- Sacre Bleu
- The Occasional Drink
- Think Wine Group
- Vintage Bubbles
Coffee
- Thanks a Latte
- Clouds in my Coffee
- Le Petite Café/ Gallaghers/ Up on the Roof
- Mountain Mamma
- Wiracocha
Exhibitors
- Bee Strongher
- Charles Taylor Trading
- Costco
- Glitter Dreambox
- Hickory’s
- Izzy’s Crystals
- Julia Margaret
- Lost Members Club
- North West Air Ambulance
- Nowhere Else Creations
- Rich Green Fashion
- Ruslyn Wood
- Sefton Community Learning Service
- Simply Magnetic
- The Knife Sharpener
- The West Lancashire Freemasons/ Southport Masonic
Experience Marquee
- One Foot in the Grapes - Cheese & Wine
- Neptune Brewery
- Cake Corner
- Victor - Whisky Tasting
- Lancashire Mead
- Hive & Honey
- Just Wings
Children’s Entertainment
- Pebbles & Treasures - Children’s Festival
- Pocket Money Toys & Novelty Items
- Freshfield Animal Rescue
- Funky Faces
- Mr Stix
- Usborne Books
- Funtime Amusements
Live Entertainment
- Miss A's Dance Company
- Ametrines
- MADUkes (Maghull & District Ukuleles)
- Gemma Doyle
- Wellbeing Choir
- Yooks!
- Outlier