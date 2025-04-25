Every confirmed trader unveiled as Southport Food and Drink Festival braced for record attendance

Enjoy delicious offerings from pancakes to pasties

Every confirmed trader can be unveiled as the mouth-watering Southport Food and Drink Festival returns for three days of tasty treats and activities.

Organisers of the Southport Food and Drink Festival said they were expecting a record attendance with around 40,000 visitors expected to descend on Victoria Park to whet their appetites.

The hugely popular event which runs from Friday, May 30 to Sunday, June 1 will welcome around 150 traders, producers and exhibitors.

Today, Visit Southport revealed every confirmed trader so far as well as a new Experience Marquee alongside a host of exhibitors and fun family-friendly activities to ensure the annual celebration of food tastes success again.

Visitors can enjoy foods from across the globe –with the delicious offerings ranging from Dutch pancakes to Pad Thai.

Other scrummy treats include tacos, Philly cheesesteak, giant Yorkshire puddings and even curried goat!

Sweet treats to devour will include bubble waffles, incredible candyfloss creations and churros Sundaes.

New traders this year include Lids (pies), JT Akshaya (Indian Dosa), Cove (Matcha, Acai Bowls) The Shippy Chippy and La Petite Café – a container coffee unit with Roof Terrace.

As always there will a host of locally produced food and drink ranging from chutneys and jam to gin and pies.

Alongside a range of hot drinks options, there are already 18 confirmed bars at the festival serving up everything from cocktails and wine to world beers and cider.

New for 2025 is an Experience Marquee with just 18 tickets available for each of these paid events.

Experiences people can pay for will include cheese and wine and beer and whisky tasting and, for some, cake decorating masterclasses could be the cherry on top.

There’s a raft of things for children to enjoy including face painting, inflatables and a teddy tombola.

Choirs, dance troupes and a ukelele group will be among those ensuring live entertainment hit the right note.

Exhibitors’ offerings will range from wood carvings and wind chimes to handbags, hats and glittery hair and tattoos.

Cllr Marion Atkinson, Leader of Sefton Council, said:

“The Southport Food and Drink Festival continues to go from strength to strength, and we’re incredibly delighted to organise the biggest and best show we’ve ever had.

“If you’re a returning foodie I don’t need to tell you that it’s a fantastic showcase of the creativity, quality and artistic spirit that defines our borough’s food and drink offer.

“If this is your first time, you will have picked a brilliant Festival to start with, especially with our exciting new features like the Experience Marquee. There really is something for everyone to enjoy.”

The festival is on daily 10am to 6pm and is free to enter. To keep up to date with the latest information, follow @SouthportFoodandDrinkFestival onFacebook, visit www.visitsouthport.com or @visitsouthport on Twitter.

FULL LIST OF TRADERS AND EXHIBITORS (please note, this list is subject to change)

Street food

2 Sisters Thai

600 Degrees Pizza

Abbey Ice Cream

Bartwenty 20

Bar Crumble

Café Cannoli

Cake Corner

Continental Catering

Cove

Crepe Lucette

Daras Dhaba

Dobra Kitchen

Duo Catering

Eatdutchlekker

Enjoy Desserts

Floss Boss

Fully Loaded

Freshly Squeezed Fruits (GR8 Kitchenware)

Freshly Squeezed Fruits

Funtime Amusements

Greek Traditional Souvlaki

Grills & Chills

Halloumination

Harlem2Manila

Hectors Mexican

Jason Jamies Oriental Charcoal Grill - Noodles

JJ’s Caribbean Kitchen and Bar Limited

JT Akshaya

Just Wings

Lemon Shakers

Lids Catering

Love is Churros

Marleys Tacos

Nannie Pearls (Caribbean)

Nationwide Catering

North West Game

Piggie Smalls

Pitamu

Pizza Peddlars

Ready Steady Chef - Hog Roast

Salt and Pepper UK

Senor Churros

Senor Paella

Shippy Chippy

Snow Cones

Shake Factory

Spuds & Bros Ltd

Super Bao

That’s So Corny

The Bus Yard

The Butchers Kitchen

Tik Taco

Tornado Potatoes

Velvet Shakes

What’s Your Beef

Wild Street Kitchen

Xanders

Producers

Beau Pens

Bee Natural Wraps

Beekindreimagined

Bexton Cheese

Birkdale Cheese Co

Cactus Parlour

Casa Mia Sales

Celtic Spirit

Continental Cottage Ltd

Country Flavour

Daisy Louise Jewellery

Fairham Distillery

Finest Fudge Co

Flapjackery

Foragers Fancy

Gift of Oil

Heritage Kitchen Range of Preserves Ltd

Hive & Honey

HM Pasties

Its Black Dog

Jethro's Marinades

Jinger Drinks

Juiced the Tip

Kandy Kitchen Creations

Lancashire Mead Company Limited

Little Sutton Spice

Malvavisco Marshmallows

Mr Fitzpatrick’s Ltd

My Sweet Retreat

Nuttalls / Williams Handbaked

Pudding and Pie

Pure Indulgence Soaps

SA Sauces

Sawley Kitchen

Signature Scones

Simply Beeutiful Honey

Spirit of Garstang

Susan’s Farmhouse Fudge

The Doughnuteers

The Gourmet Scotch Egg Co

The Real Thai Pie Co - Haworth’s Bakery

The Wilde Bakery

Three Pools Nursery

Bars

Boston Shakers

Elite Bars

Flair 'n' Funk

The Bus Yard

Beer Inn/ Beer HQ

Lucky Number 13

The Special Cider Company

Wrexham Lager Beer Co

Bartenders on Tour

JJ’s Caribbean Kitchen and Bar Limited

Black Dog Wine Agency

Mobay Shack

Neptune Brewery

Sacre Bleu

The Occasional Drink

Think Wine Group

Vintage Bubbles

Coffee

Thanks a Latte

Clouds in my Coffee

Le Petite Café/ Gallaghers/ Up on the Roof

Mountain Mamma

Wiracocha

Exhibitors

Bee Strongher

Charles Taylor Trading

Costco

Glitter Dreambox

Hickory’s

Izzy’s Crystals

Julia Margaret

Lost Members Club

North West Air Ambulance

Nowhere Else Creations

Rich Green Fashion

Ruslyn Wood

Sefton Community Learning Service

Simply Magnetic

The Knife Sharpener

The West Lancashire Freemasons/ Southport Masonic

Experience Marquee

One Foot in the Grapes - Cheese & Wine

Neptune Brewery

Cake Corner

Victor - Whisky Tasting

Lancashire Mead

Hive & Honey

Just Wings

Children’s Entertainment

Pebbles & Treasures - Children’s Festival

Pocket Money Toys & Novelty Items

Freshfield Animal Rescue

Funky Faces

Mr Stix

Usborne Books

Funtime Amusements

Live Entertainment

Miss A's Dance Company

Ametrines

MADUkes (Maghull & District Ukuleles)

Gemma Doyle

Wellbeing Choir

Yooks!

Outlier