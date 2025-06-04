Exciting transformation ahead for The Huntsman Taverners, Downend

Beloved Bristol pub set to undergo refurbishment

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Huntsman Taverners in Downend, Bristol, is set to embark on an exciting new chapter. From 2nd June, the pub will temporarily close its doors to undergo a refurbishment, and will reopen on Saturday, 21st June.

The refurbishment will also introduce a new, two-door layout, offering a lively locals' bar and a relaxed family lounge, separated by a central partition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Punters will be able to catch all the action with Sky Sports and TNT Sports showcased on new 4K big screens in the bar area. Popular pub classics remain at the core of the menu, with favourites like Hand-Battered Fish & Chips and the Ultimate Spicy Beef Burger, plus a range of children’s dishes, vegetarian, and vegan options.

Sketch of the new family lounge area

Upon reopening, the pub will host live music and events evenings, with schedules to be announced once reopened. The weekly quiz nights will also remain, starting the first Sunday after reopening.

The pub's beer garden will continue to offer an outdoor setting, perfect for enjoying drinks and meals during warmer months. With facilities like a pool table, dartboard, and dog-friendly areas, the Huntsman Taverners ensures a full pub experience for its guests.

Pub partner, Hayden Leavers, said: "We can't wait to welcome everyone back to see the improvements and continue creating memorable moments together. Whether you're popping in for a pint, sharing a family meal, or celebrating a special moment, The Huntsman Taverners will be the ideal place to enjoy time with family and friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With over 1,600 pubs and bars across England, Scotland, and Wales, Marston’s venues range from traditional locals and family-friendly pubs to timeless country settings, offering shared good times for everyone.

The Huntsman Taverners will close for refurbishment on 2nd June and will reopen on 21st June.

For more information and updates, visit: www.huntsmanpubdownend.co.uk.