Expert tips on flipping a pancake like a pro 🥞

Shrove Tuesday is the perfect excuse to get creative with pancake toppings, BergHOFF has published the ultimate guide to pancake toppings for some inspiration.

Shrove Tuesday is just around the corner, meaning home cooks across the country will be heating up their frying pans hoping to achieve the perfect pancake flip. There are roughly 117 million pancakes eaten on Shrove Tuesday in the UK each year, and around 52 million eggs are used! With sticky pans and watery batter being a common problem in the kitchen, BergHOFF experts have compiled some top tips to ensure every home cook makes the perfect pancake stack this year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1. Using the right pan - A non-stick pan with a flat smooth surface and shallow sides makes flipping easier. Ideally a pan around 8-10 inches should be used.

2. Getting the right temperature - Getting the pan up to a medium heat is best. If the pan is too hot the pancake will burn before it is ready to flip. Too low and it won’t cook evenly. You can test the temperature of the pan by flicking a drop of water into the pan, if it sizzles, it is good to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Wait for the bubbles - The pancake is ready to flip when bubbles form on the surface and the edges look set. This usually takes 1-2 minutes if the pan temperature is correct. Don’t rush to flip the pancake.

4. Quick and confident - If you are flipping the pancake with a spatula, slide it fully under the pancake to lift slightly and then flip in one smooth motion without hesitation. When flipping a pancake by hand, the pan should be tilted slightly to give the pancake a little push forward. Flick your wrist upwards to send the pancake flipping mid-air.

5. Keep it flat - Try to catch the pancake flat in the pan to make sure it is cooking evenly, if it folds, gently press the pancake down with a spatula.

6. Momentum - The second side of the pancake usually cooks faster, usually about 30 seconds. So you need to be ready to serve or stack quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A BergHOFF expert said: “If you are planning on flipping your pancakes mid-air, you should start with smaller pancakes for practising before going full chef mode! Practice makes perfect in the kitchen.”

Shrove Tuesday is the perfect excuse to get creative with pancake toppings, BergHOFF has published the ultimate guide to pancake toppings for some inspiration. There is also 15% off pancake pans and frying pans until March 4th - just in time for the Christian tradition.