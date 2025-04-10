Fierce Beer launches new Aldi Scotland exclusive to cheers Aberdeen Beer Festival

Fierce and Friends

Shoppers in Scotland will get exclusive access to six new beers starting from just £1.89

Aldi Scotland has unveiled six new exclusive beers to celebrate Fierce Beer’s inaugural Aberdeen Beer Festival.

Taking place on Saturday 12 April, and already sold out, the festival brings together craft brewers from across the UK. To mark the occasion, Aldi is offering shoppers across Scotland the chance to sample the exclusive new beers, brewed in collaboration with six UK craft breweries.

Brewed exclusively for Aldi Scotland to celebrate its longstanding partnership of over nine years, ‘Fierce and Friends’ offers beer lovers the chance to try unique new brews, available across all 109 Scottish Aldi stores from Thursday 10 April, while stocks last.

The line-up features a fruity Hazy IPA in collaboration with Fyne Ales, a Pastry Stout with Edinburgh brewers Cold Town Brewery, and a hoppy 7.2% Double IPA made alongside Brew Toon, based in Peterhead.

While each of the six beers will be brewed at Fierce’s Aberdeen-based brewery, the line up also includes partnerships with three breweries south of the border.

The first is a Fruited Sour in partnership with New Bristol, a citrus West Coast IPA brewed with Liverpool-based Neptune Brewery, and a rich Coffee Porter in collaboration with up-and-coming brewery Indie Rabble.

Fierce Beer is a multi-award winning brewery based in Dyce, Aberdeen. From humble beginnings in 2016, when Aldi became its first ever customer, Fierce has grown rapidly to become one of the top five Craft Breweries in Scotland and has achieved a reputation for producing some of the best beers in the UK.

Craig Cargill, Sales Manager of Fierce Beer, said: “We’re so grateful for the unwavering support of the Fierce family in Aberdeen. Selling out our inaugural Aberdeen Beer Festival was completely unexpected, but through our longstanding partnership with Aldi we can bring exclusive beers to those who are unable to attend.

“We’re incredibly lucky to work with some of the best breweries out there, and this series of brews truly reflects the creativity and passion we all share. This project has once again been testament to the support Aldi has given us over the years, and we look forward to sharing our cans with beer lovers across Scotland.”

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director, Aldi Scotland said: “As Fierce Beer’s first customer, we’ve had the privilege of being a part of the journey from the beginning, and it is great to see the company become such a success story.

“With Fierce’s inaugural Aberdeen Beer Festival already sold out, we’re giving shoppers across Scotland the chance to enjoy the new collaborations with six outstanding UK breweries at everyday amazing prices. I’m certain shoppers will enjoy the range of exciting products on offer.”

The full range is available in Aldi’s 109 Scottish while stocks last. You can find your nearest Aldi store here.