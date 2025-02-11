FIREBRAND BREWING CO. ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH NEW CORNISH MUSIC FESTIVAL, KERNOWFORNIA

FIREBRAND BREWING CO. ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH KERNOWFORNIA

Firebrand Brewing Co.is delighted to announce its new partnership with Kernowfornia Festival. Four of Firebrand Brewing Co.’s much loved beers will be served at this new independent festival which will be held in Looe, Cornwall from September 26-28th.

Joe Thomson, Co-owner and Head Brewer at Firebrand Brewing Co. comments: “We are so excited to be part of this new, proudly Cornish, music festival which is supporting grass roots, original music as well as local charities and projects. Kernowfornia Festival shares our passion for authenticity, community and Cornwall so we jumped at the chance to get involved.”

Joe continues: “Our hugely popular alcohol-free beers Shorebreak Hazy Pale and Little Wave Lager will be joined on the bar by our crowd-pleasing Helles Beach Cornish Lager and An Howl IPA. The Firebrand team is also planning to head down to Looe to soak up the atmosphere at this exciting new music festival."

Kernowfornia Festival is a new age, pioneer in sustainable festivals, showcasing local, sustainable and earth conscious Cornish businesses, whilst hosting world renowned music artists. It is a net zero-waste festival, one of the first of its kind in the UK and will be held over three days from September 26-28th 2025, with two stages on Looe Beach dedicated to live music.

Firebrand Brewing Co was forged in 2012 in a converted milking parlour on the untamed edge of Bodmin Moor, North Cornwall. The idea was born from a passion for beer made from all-natural ingredients, Cornish spring water and American hops.

For further information on Firebrand Brewing Co. please visit www.firebrandbrewing.co.uk or follow them on Facebook and Instagram. For further information on Kernowfornia Festival visit kernowforniafestival.com.