First ever 100% British ketchup created following Clarkson's Farm season 5

Tomatoes (Photo by Getty Images)

Artisan sauce brand Condimaniac has announced the launch of its new 100% British ketchup, making it the first of its kind on the market.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The invention follows a number of headlines surrounding Jeremy Clarkson’s pub, The Farmer’s Dog, which received widespread attention in 2024 for not offering ketchup, due to its strict policy of serving only 100% British food, drinks, and condiments.

Interest in the issue resurfaced last week following the release of the Season 5 finale of Clarkson’s Farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After watching the show and seeing a gap in the market, artisan sauce company Condimanic began working on a 100% British ketchup, sharing their progress with fans on social media.

Heinz Ketchup (Photo by Getty Images)

The challenge proved incredibly popular, receiving tens of millions of views online, and Condimaniac have now announced that their final product is ready to be released.

Condimaniac co-founder Kier Kemp shared the news via instagram. He said: ‘When we started this quest a few weeks ago we just thought it would be a fun challenge.

“We collected all our British ingredients: a delicious passata from the Isle of Wight, onions and carrots from our wholesaler here in Kent, we’ve got vinegars from orchards in Hampshire.

“I can confirm that it is delicious, and that’s the most important thing”

A test batch has been sent to The Farmer’s Dog, who will now decide if they want to stock the product or not.