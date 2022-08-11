More than half of the cheapest ‘value range’ groceries for sale at UK supermarkets have been hit by price rises over the last five months, exclusive research by NationalWorld has found.

The figures gathered by NationalWorld have driven home how the poorest shoppers have been clobbered by the cost of living crisis, with the price of some of the budget items low-income families may rely on more than doubling since we began our supermarket price tracker.

We have been taking monthly price snapshots for more than 750 value range items at Asda, Aldi, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco.

We found 97 products had seen price rises between July and August.

But since April, a whopping 54% of items on offer across the five stores have had price hikes imposed on them. Some products have gone up in price several times across the five-month period.

The products that have seen the steepest price rises between April and August are listed below. Price snapshots were taken on 4 April and 2 August. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

ASDA Smart Price Chilli Con Carne 392g tin Up from 65p to £1.32, rise of 103%

Sainsbury's House 247 bio laundry liquid 980ml Up from 75p to £1.50, rise of 100%

Sainsbury's Hubbard's Foodstore orange marmalade medium cut 454g Up from 27p to 52p, rise of 93%

Sainsbury's Mary Ann's Dairy Low Fat Fruit Yoghurts Peach and Strawberry 4x125g Up from 60p to 90p, rise of 50%