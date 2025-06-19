Forget carrot cake! Data reveals Pea Cake as the latest baking trend

Searches for 'pea cake recipe' have soared 177% in the last quarter, while searches for 'carrot cake recipe' have decreased by 25%

The carrot cake has long been a classic and popular choice of dessert. But it seems there’s a new vegetable cake in town - introducing the pea cake!

While Google Searches for “carrot cake” recipe have decreased by 25% in the last month, searches for “pea cake recipe” have soared by 108% in the same period.

And it seems the pea cake is here to stay, as searches over the last quarter are up by an even bigger 177%, while annual searches are also up by 26%.

Peas offer a natural sweetness to cakes, helping to achieve a moist and fluffy texture

So what’s behind this new trend? Lisa Stannard from the British Growers Association, which runs the Yes Peas! campaign comments: “People are starting to realise that peas make a great ingredient for baking! The majority of peas that you buy in the supermarket are frozen within just 2.5 hours of being picked in the field, meaning their moisture and nutrient content get locked in straight away – which then offers a natural sweetness to cakes, and helps to achieve that all important moist and fluffy texture!

“Plus, the vibrant green colour adds a unique, playful touch for those looking to try something a bit different. It makes the perfect cake to wish someone a hap-pea birthday!”

Feeling inspired? Here Yes Peas! has shared its recipe for a Pea & Vanilla Cake with a Lemon Frosted Icing.

Pea and Vanilla Cake with a Lemon Frosted Icing

Ingredients

Melted butter, for greasing

225g frozen peas, defrosted

375g self-raising flour

1 ½ tsp baking powder

Rind and juice of 2 lemons

3 large free-range eggs, lightly beaten

1 ½ tsp vanilla bean paste

225g runny honey

200ml vegetable oil

For the icing

100g unsalted butter, softened

400g light cream cheese

1 tbsp runny honey

2 tsp vanilla bean paste

Rind of 1 lemon, plus the juice of ½ lemon

Method

1.Preheat the oven to 170°C/160°C fan.

2.Line two 18cm cake tins with baking parchment and grease the sides of the tins with a little melted butter.

3.Blitz the peas to a purée in a food processor, adding some of the oil to loosen the mixture.

4.In a large mixing bowl, mix together the flour and baking powder, add the pea purée, lemon rind and juice, eggs, vanilla paste, honey and vegetable oil and beat well with a hand mixer.

5.Divide the cake mixture equally between the 2 cake tins and cook in the preheated oven for approximately 20 minutes until cooked (you can check to see if the cake is cooked by piercing the cake with a skewer, if it comes out clean then the cake is cooked). Remove the tins from the oven, allow to cool slightly in the tins and then turn out onto a wire rack to cool completely.

6.To make the icing, beat the butter in a bowl and beat in the cream cheese, honey, vanilla paste and lemon rind and juice.

7.Spread half the mixture on top of one of the cake rounds and top with the other cake round. Spread the remaining mixture all over the cake, smoothing it around the sides and over the top. Decorate with some mint leaves and edible flowers.

For further recipe inspiration, please visit www.peas.org.