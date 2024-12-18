Forget London! Surprisingly, the UK's priciest place to dine out is up north
The average cost of a three-course meal for two, at a UK mid-range restaurant, is £65.
However, prices can vary depending on the location.
So where is getting the worst deal for dining out this December?
Diners in Lancaster pay the highest prices in the UK
Lancaster takes the crown for the priciest dining-out spot, where the average cost is £90 - £5 more than even London, where the same meal is around £85.
This is from www.casino.org/uk/ who analysed data from Numbeo across over 200 UK cities and towns to find the most expensive (and cheapest) places to dine out in the UK.
For a budget-friendly meal, head south to Andover, where a three-course meal for two will only set you back £30.
The most expensive places to dine out in the UK:
- Lancaster, Lancashire - £90
- City of London, Greater London - £85
- Romford, Greater London - £80
- Ipswich, Suffolk - £90
- Kirkwall, Orkney - £80
- Great Yarmouth, Norfolk - £78.50
- Norwich, Norfolk - £78.50
- Edinburgh, Lothian - £75
- Cheltenham, Gloucestershire - £75
- Uxbridge, Greater London - £70
While here are the cheapest:
- Andover, Hampshire - £30
- Harrow, Greater London - £40
- Gloucester, Gloucestershire - £44
- Weston-super-Mare, Somerset - £45
- Nottingham, Nottinghamshire - £45
- Blackpool, Lancashire - £45
- Wolverhampton, West Midlands - £45
- Glenrothes, Fife - £45
- Darlington, County Durham - £45
- Totnes, Devon - £49.99