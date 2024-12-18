Forget London! Surprisingly, the UK's priciest place to dine out is up north

Where are the most expensive places to dine out in the UK?

While London is known for its high cost of living, a surprising contender has emerged as the UK's most expensive city for dining out. Lancaster boasts the priciest three-course meal for two, averaging £90, surpassing London's £85.

According to a study by casino.org/uk/, who analysed data from Numbeo, Lancaster surprisingly takes the crown for the priciest three-course meal for two in the UK, averaging a hefty £90.

This surpasses the national average of £65 for a similar meal at a mid-range restaurant.

Meanwhile, budget-conscious diners can find solace in Andover, where a three-course meal for two costs a mere £30, making it the cheapest option in the UK.

Here are the most expensive places to dine out in the UK:

Lancaster, Lancashire - £90

City of London, Greater London - £85

Romford, Greater London - £80

Ipswich, Suffolk - £90

Kirkwall, Orkney - £80

Great Yarmouth, Norfolk - £78.50

Norwich, Norfolk - £78.50

Edinburgh, Lothian - £75

Cheltenham, Gloucestershire - £75

Uxbridge, Greater London - £70

And here are the cheapest places to find a similar meal:

Andover, Hampshire - £30

Harrow, Greater London - £40

Gloucester, Gloucestershire - £44

Weston-super-Mare, Somerset - £45

Nottingham, Nottinghamshire - £45

Blackpool, Lancashire - £45

Wolverhampton, West Midlands - £45

Glenrothes, Fife - £45

Darlington, County Durham - £45

Totnes, Devon - £49.99