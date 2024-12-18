Forget London! Surprisingly, the UK's priciest place to dine out is up north
According to a study by casino.org/uk/, who analysed data from Numbeo, Lancaster surprisingly takes the crown for the priciest three-course meal for two in the UK, averaging a hefty £90.
This surpasses the national average of £65 for a similar meal at a mid-range restaurant.
Meanwhile, budget-conscious diners can find solace in Andover, where a three-course meal for two costs a mere £30, making it the cheapest option in the UK.
Here are the most expensive places to dine out in the UK:
- Lancaster, Lancashire - £90
- City of London, Greater London - £85
- Romford, Greater London - £80
- Ipswich, Suffolk - £90
- Kirkwall, Orkney - £80
- Great Yarmouth, Norfolk - £78.50
- Norwich, Norfolk - £78.50
- Edinburgh, Lothian - £75
- Cheltenham, Gloucestershire - £75
- Uxbridge, Greater London - £70
And here are the cheapest places to find a similar meal:
- Andover, Hampshire - £30
- Harrow, Greater London - £40
- Gloucester, Gloucestershire - £44
- Weston-super-Mare, Somerset - £45
- Nottingham, Nottinghamshire - £45
- Blackpool, Lancashire - £45
- Wolverhampton, West Midlands - £45
- Glenrothes, Fife - £45
- Darlington, County Durham - £45
- Totnes, Devon - £49.99