Forget London! Surprisingly, the UK's priciest place to dine out is up north

By Lee McCullagh
Contributor
18th Dec 2024, 5:11pm
While London is known for its high cost of living, a surprising contender has emerged as the UK's most expensive city for dining out. Lancaster boasts the priciest three-course meal for two, averaging £90, surpassing London's £85.

According to a study by casino.org/uk/, who analysed data from Numbeo, Lancaster surprisingly takes the crown for the priciest three-course meal for two in the UK, averaging a hefty £90.

This surpasses the national average of £65 for a similar meal at a mid-range restaurant.

Meanwhile, budget-conscious diners can find solace in Andover, where a three-course meal for two costs a mere £30, making it the cheapest option in the UK.

Here are the most expensive places to dine out in the UK:

  • Lancaster, Lancashire - £90
  • City of London, Greater London - £85
  • Romford, Greater London - £80
  • Ipswich, Suffolk - £90
  • Kirkwall, Orkney - £80
  • Great Yarmouth, Norfolk - £78.50
  • Norwich, Norfolk - £78.50
  • Edinburgh, Lothian - £75
  • Cheltenham, Gloucestershire - £75
  • Uxbridge, Greater London - £70

And here are the cheapest places to find a similar meal:

  • Andover, Hampshire - £30
  • Harrow, Greater London - £40
  • Gloucester, Gloucestershire - £44
  • Weston-super-Mare, Somerset - £45
  • Nottingham, Nottinghamshire - £45
  • Blackpool, Lancashire - £45
  • Wolverhampton, West Midlands - £45
  • Glenrothes, Fife - £45
  • Darlington, County Durham - £45
  • Totnes, Devon - £49.99
