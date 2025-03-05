Frankie & Benny’s celebrates Mother’s Day with 2 exclusive offers - free cocktail and 2-for-1 brunch

Frankie & Benny’s Brunch

Frankie & Benny’s, the beloved Italian-American restaurant, is making Mother’s Day extra special this year with two exclusive offers designed to bring families together over delicious food and great company.

To raise a glass to mums everywhere, Frankie & Benny’s today announces that guests who pre-book between now and March 24th and dine in from 27th to 30th March 2025 can enjoy a free Mum-osa cocktail or regular soft drink for each mother figure in their party.

For those looking to start the celebrations early, Frankie & Benny’s is also offering a 2-for-1 brunch deal on Breakfast & Brunch menu items from 28th to 30th March 2025, between 9am 12pm.

Frankie & Benny’s cocktail

With a menu full of New York diner-inspired classics and hearty Italian comfort food, Frankie & Benny’s offers something for everyone, whether it’s juicy burgers, hand-stretched sourdough pizzas, indulgent pasta dishes, or classic brunch favourites.

For nearly three decades, Frankie & Benny’s has been a go-to destination for families and friends to enjoy memorable meals together. Recently refreshed, the restaurant has returned to its roots, embracing the energy of New York City diners while maintaining the warmth and generosity of Italian family dining. With bold flavours, generous portions, and a welcoming atmosphere, it’s the perfect place to celebrate Mother’s Day in style.

A Frankie & Benny’s spokesperson said: “Mother’s Day is a time to celebrate the amazing women in our lives, and we’re excited to help make it special with two fantastic offers. Whether it’s raising a glass to Mum with a complimentary Mum-osa or enjoying a relaxing 2-for-1 brunch, we’re here to bring families together over great food and great company. At Frankie & Benny’s, we believe in making every meal a moment to remember.”

Both Mother’s Day offers are available nationwide at participating Frankie & Benny’s locations, with some exclusions. Guests are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment. Full terms and conditions apply.

For more information and to pre-book, visit: www.frankieandbennys.com