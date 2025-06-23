Frankie & Benny’s launches five sizzling new bers with the UK’s biggest burger giveaway of the year - £100,000 worth up for grabs

Frankie & Benny’s new burger

Frankie & Benny’s, the beloved New York Italian restaurant, has announced a massive giveaway to celebrate the launch of their new burger range.

This summer Frankie & Benny’s is beefing things up by giving away over £100,000 worth of flavour-packed burgers that’s set to fire up appetites across the nation.

As part of a bold new menu launch, the popular restaurant is introducing five brand-new, seriously indulgent burgers and to celebrate they’re giving away a staggering £100,000 worth of burgers absolutely free.

The giveaway officially kicks off tomorrow (Tuesday, June 24) when over 6,000 lucky guests will be able to claim a free burger with no strings attached - no catch, no minimum spend, just an invitation to taste the best of what Frankie & Benny’s has to offer.

Customers can simply visit https://frankieandbennys.com/free-burgers to sign up and receive a unique code. Once these are gone, the offer closes, so burger lovers will need to move fast!

Frankie & Benny’s Marketing Director Sarah Sculpher said: “We wanted to go big this summer, big flavours, big fun, and a big thank-you to our guests in our 30th year. These new burgers are a celebration of everything people love about Frankie’s, they are bold, unapologetically indulgent and deliciously piled high with unique toppings. Giving away £100,000 worth of burgers is our way of sharing the love and letting people get a taste of what’s new at Frankie & Benny’s.”

The giveaway celebrates the launch of Frankie & Benny’s much-anticipated new menu which went live in restaurants last week.

This refresh marks a return to the restaurant’s New York roots, dialling up the bold flavours that guests love. And nothing captures that spirit more than the five signature burgers that now take pride of place on the menu.

Each new burger is a showstopper in its own right. From the Double Stack to the plant-powered Central Park Burger, loaded with a soya and wheat patty, crispy cauliflower bites and vegan cheese sauce, to the Mac Daddy, a beef burger stacked with smoky bacon and creamy house mac ‘n’ cheese, this line-up is designed to surprise, satisfy and celebrate big, bold American-style eating.

The Little Italy Burger brings an Italian twist with breaded chicken parm, pepperoni, marinara sauce and mozzarella, while the Steakhouse Burger goes all in with tender brisket, onion rings, peppercorn sauce and layers of indulgence.

Classic fans aren’t left out either. Frankie & Benny’s is also including three of its most popular burgers, the Crispy BBQ Chicken, the Crispy Chicken and Grilled Beef as part of the giveaway, bringing the total selection up to eight choices for diners to enjoy for free during the promotion.

With this major push, Frankie & Benny’s isn’t just launching new dishes it’s marking a new chapter for the restaurant. After nearly 30 years as a staple on the UK casual dining scene, the restaurant has been re-energised with a fresh look, a revitalised menu, and a renewed focus on great food and fun. Whether it’s a midweek treat, a family get-together, or a casual dinner with friends, Frankie & Benny’s is inviting everyone to experience the joy of great food served generously.

The free burger offer will be live between 24th and June 29, or until all the codes are redeemed, whichever comes first. Please note the offer is valid across most UK restaurants, excluding select airport and central London locations. Terms and conditions apply.

Terms & Conditions:

Offer entitles you to: If you’re one of our lucky guests who claimed a code as part of our £100k Burger Giveaway, you can enjoy any burger main free of charge with a valid voucher code. No minimum spend required.

Offer validity: Offer valid all day, every day between June 24 - 29.

Offer restrictions: This offer is only valid on our Burger mains. One valid voucher code, will get you one burger main. Offer valid for up to 6 people per table. Any additional upgrades will be charged separately.

Site exclusions: This offer is not valid at Frankie & Benny’s restaurants in airport locations. This offer may not be valid on event days, please call ahead if you are looking to dine in at any of our event restaurants: Cardiff St David’s, Sheffield Meadowhall, Oxford, and Sheffield.

General terms: Please let your server know at the point of ordering and remind them again when you are ready to pay. You can only use this promotion once per visit. This offer is not available in conjunction with any other offer, set menu, voucher, or discount. No cash value. Not valid on delivery or takeaway. We may need to verify ID and will do so in accordance with our Privacy Policy. Any additional upgrades will be charged separately. All offers are subject to availability. We reserve the right to vary or end this offer at our discretion. This offer is only valid in GB.